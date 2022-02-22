MONTGOMERY, Ala. • The Southern States Athletic Conference announced its women's basketball awards Tuesday night on the eve of the championship tournament.
Blue Mountain picked up 10 awards, led by Carmen Taylor (FR/Arlington, Tenn.) who was named the SSAC Freshman of the Year and Second-Team All-Conference.
Taylor, her twin sister Charmen Taylor (FR/Arlington, Tenn.) and Crystin Guy (FR/Mobile, Ala.) dominated the five-member All-Freshman Team, with all three women earning a spot.
Carmen was fourth in the SSAC in scoring as a freshman, averaging 15.5 points per game. Charmen was 15th in scoring in the conference with 11.3 points per game and Guy was 6th in the conference in assists with 4.2 per game.
"Carmen had a great first year and led the conference in scoring most of the season. She was also fourth in steal in the SSAC," BMC head coach Tracy Rice said. "I'm also very proud of how our freshmen were able to step in and make an immediate impact in the conference."
Carissa Horton (JR/Cleveland, Ala.), Julia Nicholson (JR/Holly Springs, Miss.), Olivia Chadwell (SR/Loretto, Tenn.) and Kandice Ricks (SR/Muscle Shoals, Ala.) were all named to the Barnes & Noble College All-Academic Team for the Lady Toppers, while Jade Wells (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) was named to the Champions of Character Team.
"I'm so proud of our All-Academic student-athletes," Rice said. "It takes a lot of self-discipline and time management to be successful on and off the court. Jade is such a great teammate and player, and we consider ourselves blessed to have coached her."
Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.