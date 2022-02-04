Sorry, an error occurred.
Olivia Chadwell led the Blue Mountain College Lady Toppers with 15 points and nine rebounds and four steals in a 72-28 rout of MUW on Thursday, Feb. 2.
COLUMBUS • Blue Mountain Women got back on track Thursday night, dismantling NCAA DIII Mississippi University for Women 72-28 in non-conference action.
Blue Mountain's Olivia Chadwell (SR/Loretto, Tenn.) led the charge with 15 points and nine rebounds and four steals, followed by Carmen Taylor (FR/Arlington, Tenn.) who had 15 points and six boards.
There was little doubt what the outcome would be, as Blue Mountain opened the game with a 22-5 lead after the first quarter.
Little changed in the second quarter, as the Lady Toppers pushed its lead out to 38-13 at the break.
When the dust settled, Blue Mountain would shoot an astounding 57 percent on the night, while holding the Lady Owls to 28 percent. They would also force 24 Owl turnovers.
BMC head coach Tracy Rice said after the win, "It was nice to get a good win under our belt before heading into a big conference game Saturday. I was proud of our effort tonight."
Crystin Guy (FR/Mobile, Ala.) would chip in nine points in the victory also for Blue Mountain.
BMC (9-11, 2-8 SSAC) return to SSAC action Saturday against Talladega in Blue Mountain at 12 p.m.
Updated: February 4, 2022 @ 11:53 am
