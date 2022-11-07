rip-2022-11-09-sport-bmc-wbb-1

BMCU's Crystin Guy notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 72-66 win over Warner on Saturday.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. • Blue Mountain Christian won its fourth straight game to start the 2022 season, defeating Warner 72-66 at the SSAC/SUN Challenge on Saturday.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com