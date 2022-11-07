MONTGOMERY, Ala. • Blue Mountain Christian won its fourth straight game to start the 2022 season, defeating Warner 72-66 at the SSAC/SUN Challenge on Saturday.
The Lady Toppers would lead from buzzer to buzzer, not allowing Warner's superior size to bother them.
Crystin Guy (SO/Mobile, Ala.) would put together a double-double for BMCU, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The sister combo of Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) and Carmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) would lead the Lay Toppers with 16 points apiece. Carmen would hit four threes in the victory.
Charnita Brooks (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) also provided scoring, chipping in 11 points.
The Toppers would shoot 40 percent from the field, while forcing 18 Warner turnovers on the defensive side. The Lady Topper bench would supply the team with 27 points.
"I was really happy with our play today against a good team," BMCU head coach Tracy Rice commented. "We got off to a hot start and let them back in it, but we did a good job keeping them in check to pull it out."
BMCU (4-0) returns to action Tuesday, hosting Arkansas Baptist at Tyler Gym with tip set for 5 p.m. CST.
