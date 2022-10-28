rip-2022-10-28-sport-bmc-wbb-1

BMC's Charmen Taylor scored a game-high 26 points on 12 of 13 shooting from the floor in a 76-64 win in the season opener against Harris-Stowe on Thursday.

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Women's Basketball kicked off the new season with a bang on Pink Out night, defeating Harris-Stowe 76-64 on Thursday.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com