BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Women's Basketball kicked off the new season with a bang on Pink Out night, defeating Harris-Stowe 76-64 on Thursday.
The Blue Mountain twins, Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) and Carmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.), would obliterate the Hornet defense, with Charmen dropping a game-high 26 points while shooting 12-of-13 from the floor. Carmen would also hit double figures, getting 17 points of her own.
The Lady Toppers opened on fire, rushing out to a 9-0 lead before the Hornets could stop the bleeding. Harris-Stowe battled back to tie it at the half 35-35.
The Topper offense kicked into high gear in the third and fourth quarters, scoring 41 points in the second half.
Blue Mountain started to pull away in the third when Rebecca Walter (FR/Bradford, Tenn.) got two buckets down low and Isabella Carlson (FR/Southaven, Miss.) drained a three, followed by a lay-in from Julia Nicholson (SR/Holly Springs, Miss.). Walter would finish with nine points in her freshman debut.
The Taylor sisters knocked down early jump shots in the fourth, along with a three ball from Carmen with 3:30 left to go to put the Hornets away.
"We got off to a good start tonight," BMC head coach Tracy Rice commented. "I'm proud of the effort to open the season with a good win. We have a lot of mistakes to fix, but I was very pleased with our resiliency in the fourth quarter."
Charmen Taylor would finish with five rebounds, while reigning SSAC Freshman of the Year Carmen also snatched five steals.
BMC (1-0) returns to non-conference action Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Ark. against Williams Baptist with tip set for 2 p.m. CST.