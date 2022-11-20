MT. VERNON, Ga. • Blue Mountain Christian Women used an 18-0 run in the second quarter to take out Brewton-Parker on Saturday in SSAC play, leading to a 72-65 win for the Lady Toppers.
Despite being down 15-14 after the first, it was apparent the Barons were having trouble defending BMC's Alexis Wynn (SR/Adamsville, Tenn.), as she would have eight of the Lady Toppers' points in the first.
The Lady Toppers filled the basket up starting in the second quarter, getting out in transition while its 2-3 defense stifled the Barons and forced missed outside shots behind a 18-0 run by Blue Mountain.
The Toppers carried a 37-23 lead into the locker room at the break.
The Blue Mountain zone continued to force the Barons out of the paint in the third, and the Toppers would fend off a Baron comeback attempt due to big buckets down the stretch from Charnita Brooks (SR/Memphis, Tenn.).
"It was a huge response from our ladies after the loss at Middle Georgia Friday," BMC head coach Tracy Rice said. "We really got after it and made some big shots down the wire. I am very pleased with how we outrebounded them, also. It was a good win."
The Toppers did win the rebounding war, winning it 42-35, while forcing the Barons to shoot 34 threes in the 2-3 defense, only hitting seven.
The Toppers shot a solid 56 percent from the field, hitting 6-of-14 from deep, with Brooks getting four of those.
Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) led with a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards, while Crystin Guy (SO/Mobile, Ala.) had 15 points and Brooks chipped in 14. Carissa Horton (SR/Cleveland, Ala.) added nine rebounds and Brooks had seven.
BMC (6-2, 1-1 SSAC) returns to conference action Nov. 29, hosting (RV) Faulkner at 5:30 p.m. CST in Blue Mountain.
Toppers can’t hang on
Blue Mountain Christian Men suffered a 64-59 road loss to Brewton-Parker on Saturday, dropping its second straight SSAC contest.
Both teams struggled in the first half to put anything meaningful together offensively. The teams swapped leads several times with the Barons going into the locker room with a 25-22 halftime lead.
Both teams also struggled from deep in the first half, with the Toppers 2-for-13 and Brewton 3-for-16. The Barons had the rebounding edge at the break at 24-15.
BPC held a lead for most of the second half, but the Toppers would finally see a run halfway through. A quick 5-0 run with eight minutes left made it 44-43 Barons, capped by a three from JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.).
The Toppers finally tied it 46 all with six minutes left to go on a pair of free throws from Darien Newchurch (JR/Chicago, IL).
Vatangoe Donzo (SR/Philadelphia, Penn.) would give the Toppers the lead with a three from the corner at 5:15, making it 49-47, but a late run by the Barons would do Blue Mountain in, as the Topper had to foul with time running out.
"We just couldn't get out front and keep the lead," BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said. "They beat us on the boards and hit the big shots when they needed them. We have to have a better effort on defense."
The Toppers would shoot 33 percent from the field, hitting 6-of-25 threes and would be outrebounded 45-31 with the Barons pulling down 18 offensive boards.
BMC (4-2, 0-2 SSAC) return to SSAC play Nov. 29, hosting No. 9 Faulkner in Blue Mountain with tip set for 7:30 p.m. CST.
