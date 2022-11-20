rip-2022-11-20-sport-bmc-bskb-1

BMCU's Carissa Horton had nine rebounds in a 72-65 win over Brewton-Parker on Saturday. 

MT. VERNON, Ga. • Blue Mountain Christian Women used an 18-0 run in the second quarter to take out Brewton-Parker on Saturday in SSAC play, leading to a 72-65 win for the Lady Toppers.

