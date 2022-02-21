Kiara MacKay

BMC's Kiara MacKay defeated Millsaps' Mary Dabadie 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 in her singles match on Saturday.

NEW ALBANY • Blue Mountain College Women's Tennis had little trouble on Saturday, knocking off Millsaps College 6-1.

"We had a really big crowd supporting us today," BMC head coach Bo Bowman said. "We showed a lot of confidence and I'm really proud of the way our ladies got after it today."

Doubles 1 - Tsveti Trifonova (JR/Sofia, Bulgaria)/Annabella Natalini (JR/Caracas, Venezuela) def. Kiana Everhart/Morris Clayton, 8-2

Doubles 2 - Kristina Kozakova (SO/Senica, Slovak Republic)/Kiara MacKay (SO/Hillcrest, South Africa) def. Marissa Brown/Madison Williams, 8-0

Doubles 3 - Nele Haas (FR/Solingen, Germany)/Chloe Webster (SO/Toowoomba, Australia) lost to Amelia Christy/Camille Fiemaux, 4-8

Singles 1 - Tsveti Trifonova def. Camille Fiermaux, 6-1, 6-2

Singles 2 - Kristina Kozakova def. Kiana Everhart, 6-2, 6-3

Singles 3 - Annabella Natalini def. Marissa Brown, 6-3, 6-2

Singles 5 - Kiara MacKay def. Mary Dabadie, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8

BMC (1-1) returns Thursday in SSAC action against state rival No. 8 William Carey in Hattiesburg, Miss. at 11:00 a.m.

