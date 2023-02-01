rip-2023-02-01-bmcu-wbb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Charmen Taylor chipped in 18 points with nine rebounds and seven assists in a 88-56 win over Southeastern Baptist on Tuesday.

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Women picked up its 13th win of the season on Tuesday night, easily defeating Southeastern Baptist 88-56.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com