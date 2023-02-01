BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Christian Women picked up its 13th win of the season on Tuesday night, easily defeating Southeastern Baptist 88-56.
The Lady Toppers were led in scoring by Carmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) who poured in 21 points with seven rebounds, while her sister Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) chipped in 18 points with nine rebounds and seven assists.
The entire offense was clicking for Blue Mountain, as Charnita Brooks (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) contributed 15 points and six rebounds, and Isabella Carlson (FR/Southaven, Miss.) added 10 points.
Rebecca Walter (FR/Bradford, Tenn.) had an outstanding game also, scoring eight points with nine rebounds and three blocks, while Alexis Wynn (SR/Adamsville, Tenn.) had five rebounds with four blocked shots. Carissa Horton (SR/Cleveland, Ala.) would also have five rebounds with six assists for BMCU in the victory.
"I thought we executed really well tonight," BMC head coach Tracy Rice said. "We controlled the boards and took good shots with everyone contributing."
The game was never close, as the Lady Toppers would shoot 48 percent from the field while pulling down 53 rebounds, 18 of those on the offensive end.
BMCU (13-9, 5-8 SSAC) returns to SSAC action Saturday, hosting Life University with tip set for noon CST.
