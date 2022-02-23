MONTGOMERY, Ala. • Blue Mountain Women are peaking, and at the right time, as they won the opening round matchup against No. 8 seed Middle Georgia State 67-53.
The win will pit BMC against the No. 1 seed and No. 25 nationally ranked Loyola Wolfpack Thursday, who won the regular season SSAC title.
The Lady Toppers wasted little time lighting up the scoreboard, jumping out to a 13-point lead in the first thanks to two threes from SSAC Freshman of the Year Carmen Taylor (FR/Arlington, Tenn.), and six quick points from twin sister Charmen Taylor (FR/Arlington, Tenn.). By the end of the first quarter, BMC had jumped out to a 23-9 lead behind 10 points from Carmen Taylor.
By halftime, Blue Mountain would have a 33-20 lead, holding the Knight offense to just 21 percent shooting from the field.
BMC turned up the heat in the third quarter, scoring 20 more points and leading to the Knights elimination.
"I'm proud of the way we started the game today with great defensive intensity and effort," Lady Topper head coach Tracy Rice said. "In the third, they picked up momentum and we remained calm and picked up our defensive intensity again. It was a huge win today and we're glad to be moving on. I'm thankful for Marcus (asst. coach) and Gigi (GA); I couldn't ask for better people to work with."
Charmen Taylor would go on to lead BMC with 14 points, followed by Crystin Guy (FR/Mobile, Ala.) and Carmen Taylor with 11 points each. Jade Wells (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) and Alexis Wynn (JR/Adamsville, Tenn.) both had big games on the boards, with Wells pulling down 10 rebounds and Wynn grabbing seven. Wells also chipped in nine points, while Kandice Ricks (SR/Muscle Shoals, Ala.) had eight points and Charnita Brooks (JR/Memphis, Tenn.) had seven.
BMC and Loyola will square off Thursday at 12:30 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. in the second round.