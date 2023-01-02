BLUE MOUNTAIN • The BMCU Lady Toppers sniped down Louisiana Christian 74-67 on Friday in non-conference action at Tyler Gym.
Blue Mountain would lead buzzer to buzzer, with its biggest lead coming in the fourth quarter at 14 points.
Carmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) had her second highest scoring game of the season, dropping 24 on the Wildcat defense, including six threes.
The entire Topper team would hit 14 threes while shooting 50 percent from deep.
Charnita Brooks (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) hit double figures in scoring also for the Lady Toppers, getting 12 points.
Crystin Guy (SO/Mobile, Ala.) and Carissa Horton (SR/Cleveland, Ala.) both chipped in nine points for BMCU, and Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) added eight.
The Topper defense would get after it on defense also, forcing 20 Wildcat turnovers with Rebecca Walter (FR/Bradford, Tenn.) getting three blocked shots. The team would shoot 41 percent from the field in the victory.
"It's good to get a win over a solid team like Louisiana Christian," BMCU head coach Tracy Rice said. "We did a good job of knocking down the open shots from outside when we got them. I'm just overall proud of the ladies and how they got after it today coming off Christmas break."
BMCU (9-4, 2-3) closes out the 2022 schedule and will enter 2023 against Arkansas Baptist in non-conference action January 3 in Little Rock, Ark. with tip set for 5 p.m. CST.
