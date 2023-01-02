rip-2023-01-04-sport-bmc-wbb-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Carmen Taylor drives past a Louisiana Christian defender in Friday's home action. Taylor dropped 24 points, including six 3-pointers in the 74-67 win.

BLUE MOUNTAIN • The BMCU Lady Toppers sniped down Louisiana Christian 74-67 on Friday in non-conference action at Tyler Gym.

