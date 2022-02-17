BLUE MOUNTAIN • BMC Women defeated William Carey for the second time in a little less than four days Thursday night, winning 59-52.
The Lady Topper defense was on full display in the first half, holding their in-state rival to just 16 points and less than 20 percent shooting from the floor.
Crystin Guy (FR/Mobile, Ala.) put on a spectacular show for the Topper faithful, dropping 16 points and pulling down nine rebounds in the contest.
Charmen Taylor (FR/Arlington, Tenn.) followed her with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Kandice Ricks (SR/Muscle Shoals, Ala.) had 11 points.
Carey would outscore the Toppers in the second half, but the damage was done with Carmen Taylor (FR/Arlington, Tenn.) and Guy icing free throws late in the game to put BMC over.
After the game, BMC head coach Tracy Rice commented, "I'm proud of the girls' effort tonight. We had moments where we had to step up and make plays and we did. Free throws were huge for us tonight. I'm proud of our composure and ability to close the game out in the fourth quarter."
Blue Mountain would hit 27-of-30 free throws, running their SSAC wins to two straight.
BMC (11-14, 4-11 SSAC) plays its last regular season SSAC game Saturday in Blue Mountain as they host regular season conference champs Loyola at noon.