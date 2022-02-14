HATTIESBURG • Blue Mountain Women got back on track in SSAC play Monday night, picking up a big win over in-state rival William Carey 71-66.
The Lady Toppers were clicking on all cylinders in the win, seeing four players hit double figures, led by Charmen Taylor (FR/Arlington, Tenn.) who had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Crystin Guy (FR/Mobile, Ala.) was the sparkplug for the Toppers though, dropping 17 points and pulling down seven boards and shooting 5-of-10 from the field.
Up one with 14 seconds left in the game, the Crusaders were forced to foul, as Carmen Taylor (FR/Arlington, Tenn.) took the inbound, was fouled and drained the two charity shots to secure the win for Blue Mountain.
Carmen Taylor, the SSAC's leading scorer, finished with 13 points, followed by Carissa Horton (JR/Cleveland, Ala.) who had 10 points for the Lady Toppers.
After the game, BMC head coach Tracy Rice commented, "I'm so proud of our team tonight. We are getting better every game and learning to execute down the stretch. Free throws and defense were huge for us tonight."
Blue Mountain would go on to shoot 44 percent on the night, while holding William Carey to 41 percent.
BMC (10-14, 3-11 SSAC) will play William Carey for the final time in SSAC play Thursday in Blue Mountain with a 5:30 p.m. tip.