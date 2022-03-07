FOLEY, Ala. • Blue Mountain Softball opened the 2022 Gulf Coast Invitational Tournament on Friday with a victory in Game 1 over No. 10 Campbellsville 5-4.
The Toppers would get three runs in the sixth innings to secure the win, while surviving a seventh inning rally by the Tigers.
The Tigers' Ryley Whitney put her team on the board with a solo homer in the first inning off BMC starter Lane Thaxton (FR/Smiths Stations, Ala.).
Thaxton would go on to shut down the Campbellsville offense for essentially the rest of the game.
BMC would take the lead in the fifth thanks to a run-scoring error and an RBI single by Rylee Greshem that scored Mallory Jo Mitchell (FR/Athens, Ala.).
The Toppers plated three more in the sixth on a double by Anna Purvis (SO/Morris, Ala.) to score Skylar Lee (FR/Louisville, Ky.), a sac fly by Anna Taylor (JR/Jackson, Tenn.) to score Hannah Sparks (JR/Marietta, Miss.) and an RBI double by Thaxton to score Purvis.
The Tigers would get two more in the seventh, but the Topper defense held solid.
Sparks led BMC with three hits, while Greshem and Lee had two hits each.
Thaxton (4-0) tossed the complete game, giving up four runs on eight hits and striking out six.
The victory was Blue Mountain's third over a nationally ranked opponent this season.
Game 2
The Toppers steamrolled through Our Lady of the Lake in Game 2 Friday, winning in a shortened mercy-rule 9-1 in six innings.
BMC's Anna Taylor would blast a homer for the Toppers, landing with two hits, two RBI and a run scored.
Skylar Lee also had two hits for Blue Mountain in the victory, knocking in two and scoring a run.
Anna Purvis went 1-for-4 and provided three RBI in the victory for the Toppers also.
BMC's Kayla Reichardt (JR/Summerfield, Fla.) mowed down the Saints offense, tossing a complete-game two-hitter, giving up a run.
Game 3
Blue Mountain Softball opened Day 2 of the Gulf Coast Invitational on Saturday with a 6-3 victory over Louisiana Christian, exacting a little revenge from an earlier season loss.
The Toppers would get three runs in the first inning, all unearned after the Louisiana Christian defense kicked it around the infield.
LCU answered in the second with an RBI triple by Desiree Squires, with no scoring action again until the sixth.
Blue Mountain put up three more runs in the sixth when Anna Taylor (JR/Jackson, Tenn.) singled in Skylar Lee (FR/Louisville, Ky.), Taylor scored on an error and Katrina Blanco (FR/El Monte, Calif.) scored on a throwing error by LCU's Jordan Dauthier.
Lane Thaxton (FR/Smiths Stations, Ala.) (5-0) was money in the circle once again for the Toppers, tossing a complete game with three runs on seven hits and seven Ks.
Taylor led the way for Blue Mountain at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Game 4
Williams Baptist snapped a nine-game losing streak in the nightcap to Blue Mountain, ending the Toppers seven-game winning streak, taking the game 6-2.
Williams Baptist's Kennedy Johnson would knock in the three runs in the victory, while Madison Stokes and Bianca Pettus both had an RBI a piece.
Blue Mountain's Mallory Jo Mitchell (FR/Athens, Ala.) blasted a homer, knocking in the two runs for her team in the loss.
Kayla Reichardt (JR/Summerfield, Fla.) (4-2) suffered the loss for the Toppers in the circle, going 5.1 innings, giving up six runs on six hits, walking five and striking out three.
WBU's Cassidi Doyle picked up the pitching win, throwing a complete game, giving up two runs on seven hits and striking out five.
BMC (9-3) returned to action Tuesday at home in a non-conference doubleheader against Crowley's Ridge College at 3 and 5 p.m.