PINE GROVE • East Union softball had to wait a while before they could officially claim the Division 1-2A crown, but nevertheless, the ending was still the same.
The Lady Urchins held a 9-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday, April 12. But Mother Nature ran her course, forcing a suspension of game action as Pine Grove had runners on the corners with no outs.
With play resuming on Thursday, the Lady Urchins escaped the jam with little damage and added more of their own in the late innings for the 11-5 win over the previously No. 9-ranked Lady Panthers, securing the Division 1-2A title.
East Union (20-3, 10-0) completed the perfect slate with a 6-0 win over Pine Grove (20-6, 7-3) at home later on Thursday.
A solo home run from Emma Boatner got things started in the second inning on Tuesday.
The Lady Urchins then poured it on the home team with an 8-run fourth, using seven hits, including two that went for extra bases.
Boatner added her second RBI with a single before Dakota Hines cleared the bases with a triple for the 5-0 lead. Josie Mae Bell had a RBI groundout prior to a Pine Grove error, and a 2-run double from Katie Sherwood capped the offensive explosion.
Pine Grove started to chip away in the fourth picking up two hits – a double from Ellie Fryar and a RBI single from Jazzie Smithey for its first run.
The Lady Panthers found little success against East Union’s Lucy Cochran nine of her 13 strikeouts before play was suspended.
The eighth grader allowed just four earned runs on four hits and four walks.
One of those walks helped Pine Grove load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth, where Carley Greer scored on a wild pitch before Lexi Beard picked up a RBI on an infield single just as the lightning began.
When play resumed, Beard was out attempting to steal second, but the throw allowed Baleigh Bridges to scamper home to cut the lead to 9-4.
Sherwood added a RBI single in the sixth, and Cochran a RBI fielder’s choice in the seventh to provide more cushion.
Lizzie Meeks sent a run-scoring single to center field with two outs in the seventh for Pine Grove’s final run.
East Union senior Jorja Roberson led the effort at the dish with a 3 for 4 performance, including a pair of doubles. Cochran, Sherwood, Boatner and Hines each had two hits apiece. Sherwood and Hines led with 3 RBIs.
Meeks took the loss for the Lady Panthers, allowing seven earned runs on 14 hits, six strikeouts and two walks.
East Union receives a first-round BYE to start the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs, where they await the winner of Calhoun City and Potts Camp.
On Friday, Pine Grove will face the No. 3 seed out of Division 3-2A, which was still undetermined before press deadline. A first-round win would pit the Lady Panthers against Division 2-2A and defending 1A state champs, Myrtle, in the second round.