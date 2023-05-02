AVON – Walnut made quick work of the Division 3-2A champions in a playoff doubleheader on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats swept Riverside with a 26-0 win in Game 1 and followed it up with a 13-0 win in Game 2 to get back on the bus in short order with a second-round sweep in the Class 2A softball playoffs.
Walnut (13-15) racked up 25 hits in Game 1, led by designated hitter Matti Mayo, who went 4 for 4 with 6 RBIs, using a pair of doubles. Cadence Rolison, Harley Garner, Addi Hicks, Neely Hodum, Brailee Quinn and Britton Dawkins all tallied three hits apiece. Brynley Dawkins added two hits and a pair of RBIs to her total.
Rolison connected on a 2-run home run in the fourth inning, marking her third homer of the season.
Hodum pitched a four-inning perfect game to earn the win, while striking out seven.
In Game 2, the offense was slower out of the gates, grabbing a 2-0 lead in the second on a pair of errors by Riverside. The Lady Wildcats exploded with eight runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to enforce the run-rule.
Walnut had eight players record a hit in Game 2. Mayo, again, led with three RBIs, while Madison Weeks and Hodum added two RBIs of their own.
Weeks also earned the win in the circle with the no-hitter. The senior totaled eight strikeouts to just two walks.
The Lady Wildcats advance to the third round, where Myrtle awaits. The winner of the series will face the winner of East Union and East Webster in the North Half final.
Walnut will travel to Myrtle on Thursday for Game 1 of the series. Game 2 is scheduled for Monday at home and Game 3 for Tuesday back at Myrtle, if necessary.
