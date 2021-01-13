RIPLEY • The Walnut Lady Wildcats had a lot of factors working against them heading into the finals of the Tippah County Tournament on Saturday.
They were battling fatigue, as the title game was their 3rd game in three days, while their opponents in the Ripley Lady Tigers were well rested due to their opening round matchup against Falkner being cancelled due to contact tracing.
They were the away team that, while they did have a slew of supporters present, were playing in front of a Ripley crowd that was ready to see a clean sweep by the Tigers and Lady Tigers.
Despite the odds being stacked against them, the Lady Wildcats were able to grind out a 33-32 victory against the Lady Tigers to capture the 2021 Tippah County Tournament title.
A defensive battle throughout most of the contest, Ripley held a slim lead throughout the first three quarters. The Lady Tigers were able to control the boards and limit Walnut’s second chance opportunities, while mainly relying on outside shooting to create offense. 24 of Ripley’s 33 total points came off of 8 made 3s, 5 of which came from Sydney Flake, who led the Lady Tigers with 17 points.
The Lady Wildcats withstood the storm, however, and outscored Ripley 10-4 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback. Claire Leak sank the game-winning free-throw with 3 seconds left to get the lead at the end, and scored 14 of her team-high 20 points in the second half.
The journey to obtain the TCT title was no easy feat, having to overcome Pine Grove, Blue Mountain, Ripley, and the effects of fatigue over the past few days, which was noted by Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon postgame.
“The girls were wore out,” Vuncannon noted. “Pine Grove is a scrappy team, Blue Mountain is a scrappy team, and then Ripley. So they were tired, I could see that fatigue taking on. We kinda had to build our gameplan around the fact that it was going to take 3 nights worth of play to pull this out.”