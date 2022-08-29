FALKNER • The volleyball version of the Joe Bowl went Walnut’s way on Monday night.
The Lady Wildcats completed a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-20, 25-11) over Falkner to move to 13-3 on the season.
The first set was a continuation of how Walnut played in Saturday’s tournament at Alcorn Central, where they racked up wins over Ripley, Corinth, Tishomingo County and Kossuth. The lone loss in the tourney came to the hosting Lady Bears, (25-23, 25-23).
The duo of Madi Kate Vuncannon with senior setter Madison Weeks proved potent in the first set as Weeks set Vuncannon for seven kills in the opening game. Sophomore outside hitter Addi Hicks had two kills to jump Weeks’ assist total to nine in the frame.
“We looked a lot better,” Walnut head coach Kelley Hopper said of the first set. “The first set was better, the third set was better, the second set was lazy. We are trying to get a lot of new faces out there, trying different rotations, trying different positions, so with that comes errors. That’s OK, but it drives me crazy all at the same time.”
Walnut committed 15 errors in the second set that aided in Falkner (3-5) staying tight the majority of the frame. Early errors mixed in with a Morgan Cornelius kill saw the Lady Eagles jump out to a 7-3 lead, where Hopper took a timeout.
A quick three-point spurt out of the break had Walnut back within one, before another strand of attacking errors built Falkner’s lead back to four.
Down 11-7, the Lady Wildcats used a 7-0 run, guided by three service aces from junior libero Cadence Rolison for a 14-11 turnaround.
Rolison had nine of the Lady Wildcats’ 22 aces. Falkner totaled just one ace the entire match.
“She’s been consistent and smart with her serving – not without error – but she’s been more consistent and efficient than not,” Hopper said of Rolison.
Walnut led 9-6 in the third set before Rolison’s serving helped her team pull away. An 8-0 run highlighted by a pair of Rolison aces and three kills from Hicks cemented an 11-point lead and the sweep.
As a team the Lady Wildcats finished with 34 kills, led by 18 from Vuncannon, who also added five aces to her total. Hicks added nine kills and one ace. Weeks totaled 30 assists and a pair of aces.
Falkner had just six kills across the board, but first-year head coach Brad Barnes was pleased with his team’s performance against a stout Walnut team – particularly the play from seniors like Cornelius, Keshona Strickland, Maggie King and Kelsey Rogers.
“Even though we got beat, I thought this was the best we played all season,” said Barnes. “We’re still learning a lot. I’m still learning a lot being a first-year volleyball coach. All we can do is go back and watch the film and see where we can improve.”
