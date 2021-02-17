EAST UNION • The Walnut Wildcats and Lady Wildcats competed in the Division 1-2A Tournament last week at East Union, and both teams clinched spots in the 2A playoffs. The Lady Wildcats fell in the title game against New Site while the Wildcats picked up a win in the consolation game.
Included in Monday’s opening slate of games was a hard-fought 65-59 win for the Wildcats against East Union, earning Walnut a spot in the 2A playoffs. The Wildcats fell to eventual boys champ New Site 72-48 on Thursday, however they picked themselves back up for a 62-48 win against Mantachie in the consolation game. The Wildcats will be on the road in the 1st round as they will take on St. Joseph Catholic.
The Lady Wildcats earned a bye in the first round, not playing until Friday’s matchup against East Union, a 48-37 win. With this win, the Lady Wildcats earned their way into the 1-2A title game against New Site. Despite a valiant effort, the Lady Wildcats fell 59-31 to New Site, falling short of a division crown. The Lady Wildcats will host Pisgah in the 1st round of the 2A playoffs.