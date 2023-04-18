WALNUT – Walnut’s players didn’t even know what was at stake, but the coaching staff sure did.
The Lady Wildcats played loose and free as they trounced New Site 11-1 in five innings on Thursday, completing the Division 1-2A sweep of the Lady Royals.
The win secured Walnut (9-13) the No. 2-seed out of the division race, marking a first-round home field advantage in the upcoming Class 2A playoffs.
“They play for each other and for the game,” said Walnut coach Leigh Hodum. “They had no idea what this game meant. I mean, this was a pivotal game for us. Tonight, they played for something bigger than the game with certain circumstances going on right now. I’m just so proud of these girls. They all play hard, they never quit and they came together at the end of the season and at the right time.”
The Lady Wildcats struck first as Harley Garner drove in Cadence Rolison with a RBI single in the bottom of the first. New Site answered with a leadoff solo home run by Tori Banegas in the second for the Lady Royals’ lone run of the afternoon.
Neely Hodum and Brailee Quinn showed off some savvy baserunning in the bottom of the second to steal a pair of runs for a 3-1 lead.
Hodum continued to control the New Site lineup from there, allowing just three hits and her only walk over the next three innings. The junior struck out just one Lady Royal but was efficient, needing just 45 pitches to get the 15 outs.
Walnut continued to pile in the runs as Madison Weeks scored on a passed ball in the third, before the floodgates opened in the fourth, highlighted by a 2-RBI single from Rolison and a bases-clearing single from Brynley Dawkins for a 9-1 advantage.
Weeks enacted the run-rule on a 2-run single in the fifth to end the game.
Walnut collected 12 hits, including three extra-base hits, and walked four times. It was a slightly better showing offensively than Tuesday’s 5-1 win over New Site, where the Lady Wildcats had eight hits, but Garner, Addi Hicks and Britton Dawkins had two apiece to combine for six of the eight knocks.
“We worked on being aggressive,” said Hodum. “Tuesday night, we were too passive, was getting down 0-2 every time, and was having to chase her pitches. But tonight, we were much more aggressive. When we jump on pitches, that’s when we are at our best.”
Hicks tripled and homered in Tuesday’s win, notching a pair of RBIs in the process.
Walnut began the year 1-12, including two losses to 1-2A winner East Union and a close defeat to Baldwyn on March 21. The sweep over the Lady Royals marked six straight division wins, all in part of an 8-1 record over their last nine games.
“After the Baldwyn loss, we got beat 2-1, and I told them ‘It’s OK. We’ve got seven ball games to win.’ So Baldwyn came here later that week, and it became ‘one down, six to go.’ And that’s been our motto the whole way,” Hodum said. “Tonight I reminded them, ‘Six down, one to go.’ We keep setting them goals, and they’ve reached them every time.”
Walnut will face the No. 3-seed out of Division 4-2A in the first round that begins on Friday.
