PINE GROVE – Walnut entered Saturday’s county tournament as the prohibitive favorite, and they showed why with their play.
The Lady Wildcats breezed through the trio of Pine Grove, Ripley and Falkner, winning six straight sets to claim the 2022 Tippah County Volleyball Tournament championship.
It marked Walnut’s third consecutive TCT title after dropping the inaugural tournament back in 2019 to Ripley.
“We definitely looked at it like we were there to work on somethings and handle business,” said Hopper. “It was a chance for us just to stay focused and work on things, and take care of what you’re supposed to take care of. I thought our fight was really awesome. I always love to see when they get it right and it clicks for them, and that happened several times on Saturday.”
Walnut started the day with a 2-0 win (25-11, 25-18) over Pine Grove. The duo of Madi Kate Vuncannon and Addi Hicks provided the early spark and continued their dominance throughout the day. Vuncannon led with seven of the team’s 20 kills in the match, as Hicks added five kills and five of the team’s nine aces.
The Lady Wildcats led 10-6 in the opening set, where they ripped off a 13-1 run to establish control with a 23-7 lead. In the second set, the Lady Panthers were able to pull the score to 22-18, but had three costly errors to close out the match.
Walnut then moved on to Ripley, where another sweep was in order (25-18, 25-15).
The first set was tied at 5-5 before the Lady Wildcats stormed out with a 10-1 run, capped by three straight aces from Hicks. That proved to be the closest set for the remainder of the day for Walnut, as they jumped out to an early 9-2 lead in the second set and never looked back. Vuncannon added 10 kills in the match against the Lady Tigers.
The senior outside hitter took over in the third and final match of the day against Falkner. Vuncannon poured in nine kills and eight aces, while the team collected a total of 24 kills and 13 aces in the sweep (25-13, 25-6) over the Lady Eagles.
On the day, Vuncannon had 26 kills and eight aces. Hicks followed with 16 kills and eight aces of her own.
Those numbers came despite the Lady Wildcats being able to show off their depth.
“We got to use our entire team. Our whole team touched the court and played to some capacity, which is awesome because it absolutely takes every single person on that bench for the six that are on the court at the time to be successful,” said Hopper. “I was excited about that.”
Hopper also noted that despite a third straight Tippah crown, the work that their in-county opponents gave them was valuable as all four programs have raised their level of play this season.
“We’re so fortunate where we live that we don’t have to go far for good volleyball,” said Hopper. “I feel that about all our county teams. We’ve all made such great strides towards where we want to get. I just feel like we are really lucky that we get to be in that setting.”
Winning the county tournament has been used as a springboard of sorts for the Lady Wildcats over the last three seasons. Such was the case on Monday night, where Walnut knocked off Class 4A contender Tishomingo County in straight sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-10), setting up a de facto Division 2-2A championship match at home against Myrtle on Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats (27-6) defeated Myrtle 3-1 earlier in the season.
The recent momentum is something Hopper hopes is here to stay as the playoffs loom ahead.
“Having that momentum of teamwork and positivity moving forward is really awesome,” Hopper said. “We’re not coming from a negative place. We’re all on that positivity train in a team environment. It definitely can’t hurt you.”
