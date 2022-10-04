rip-2022-10-05-sport-walnut-tct-vb-1

Walnut swept Pine Grove, Ripley and Falkner to claim its third straight Tippah County Volleyball Tournament championship on Saturday. 

PINE GROVE – Walnut entered Saturday’s county tournament as the prohibitive favorite, and they showed why with their play.

