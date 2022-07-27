Last season, Walnut’s roster seemed experienced on paper with three juniors and two seniors in the starting lineup, but on-the-court experience was lacking in key spots.
That problem reared its head in the Lady Wildcats’ 58-51 loss to Pine Grove in the opening round of the Division 1-2A Tournament that caused them to miss the playoffs despite a 13-12 record.
But over the summer, head coach Jackie Vuncannon has been pleased with how well the experienced players are meshing with a crop full of young talent, as Walnut went 10-2 in June with wins over the likes of Oxford, Mooreville, Blue Mountain, Pine Grove and others.
“We’re really young but we’ve got a really good core of leadership with this bunch of seniors,” said Vuncannon. “They should be really fun to watch once they start clicking because there were games this summer they looked amazing. We didn’t have to call an offense, we didn’t have to do much, we just sat there and enjoyed the view.”
The most important piece back is Vuncannon’s daughter, rising senior guard Madi Kate Vuncannon, who led the state in scoring as a junior with 28.4 points, while adding 10.8 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game.
The number that has been a focus this summer was her 2.1 assists per game that she averaged last season.
“We’re looking for her to increase the number of assists this year,” said Jackie Vuncannon. “Her points per game average may very well drop because we’re going to have her doing some other things, trying to facilitate and involve others because ultimately, in the end, I think that’s going to help open her up even more when we get on down the road in the season.”
Madi Kate Vuncannon will certainly have options at her disposal to help with that cause. Returning with her is senior point guard Harley Garner and senior forwards Madison Weeks and Abby Rutherford. Junior guard Jayla Meeks, along with sophomore Annelisse Watson are other key pieces in the rotation.
But the biggest influx of talent entered via the freshman class – in particular the trio of Kaylee Estes, Allie Jackson and Henlee Sisco. The dynamic freshman group features players that went 29-0 and won the 5-County Tournament during their eighth grade seasons.
Their winning mentality hasn’t showed signs of slowing down yet.
“Collectively, they are some of the hardest working freshman that you’ll see,” said Jackie Vuncannon. “They have such great desire to be good and their basketball IQ is high at the stage of their careers. They’re going to be fun to watch once they adjust to the high school game, where they won’t just dominate everybody, and the speed of the game is much faster. There was a few times this summer I saw some wide eyes, but for the most part I thought they adjusted really well.”
The freshman have not only provided a shot in the arm of talent and floor spacing, but also depth the Lady Wildcats have so desperately desired in recent years. Over the summer, mass substitutions were commonplace as nine players filled out the varsity rotation, with others chasing their heels.
“This summer, I thought it was a challenge to get everybody the minutes I felt they deserved. And that was with part of them missing games here and there, too,” said Jackie Vuncannon. “So I think we’ve developed into a team with some depth. That really bodes well for us because we’re going to look to play more aggressive for entire games this season.”
For now, until the season starts, Jackie Vuncannon will continue to play the role of a chemist, working to find the right solution of veterans and newcomers into the starting lineup and portioning out the rest of the minutes as she sees fit.
The kinks may not be worked out in the early goings of the season with so many moving parts, but the goal is to have it squared away come time for Division 1-2A play – which is expected to be a strong field again with Belmont, New Site, Pine Grove, Baldwyn and East Union all posing a threat.
“The truth of the matter is — and we’ve said it all summer — the first part of the year may be tough, but come division play that’s where our expectations lie,” said Jackie Vuncannon. “We’re going to start counting in January.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
