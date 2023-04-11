BELMONT – Walnut went on the road and picked up its fourth straight Division 1-2A win as it continues its march towards the postseason.
The Lady Wildcats jumped out of a four-inning drought to plate three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to edge out an 8-6 win over Belmont on Tuesday, April 4.
Walnut (5-13, 4-3) had its chances in the first four innings, collecting five singles and a walk to fill the bases with runners, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the third.
Belmont, on the other hand, cashed in with their early opportunities, plating three runs in the first and another two in the third for the 5-0 lead.
The Lady Wildcats broke through in the fifth as Addi Hicks belted a two-run triple and later scored on a RBI single from Bryn Dawkins to make it 5-3.
Belmont responded with a RBI double in the bottom half of the fifth to stretch its lead back to three.
Walnut then placed the first two aboard in the sixth before recording back-to-back outs. The two-out approach at the plate paid off in a huge way as the Lady Wildcats strung together four straight hits, including RBI singles from Madison Weeks, Harley Garner and Brynley Dawkins.
Walnut pitcher Neely Hodum closed the door on the Lady Cardinals, allowing just two base runners over the final two frames and preserving the lead.
Hodum earned the win with the complete game performance, giving up just three earned runs on 10 hits, three walks and a pair of strikeouts.
Walnut banged out 14 hits as Belmont’s pitching staff pounded the zone, allowing just one walk across 37 plate appearances. Weeks and Garner both led with three hits apiece, while Hicks, Brynley Dawkins and Britton Dawkins each added two hits.
Brynley Dawkins had a team-high 3 RBIs. Garner and Hicks each had 2 RBIs, with the latter also notching both of Walnut’s extra-base hits with one triple and a double.
The Lady Wildcats have three 1-2A games left on the schedule, beginning with a two-game series against New Site on April 11 and April 13, before wrapping up the regular season with a home date and rematch with Belmont on April 18.
Also on Tuesday
Pine Grove 6, Baldwyn 3
The Lady Panthers (13-7-1, 4-3) got a much-needed win inside Division 1-2A to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Baldwyn tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning, where Pine Grove responded with three runs in the bottom half of the frame behind a RBI double from Ellie Fryar, a RBI sac fly from Madison Foster, and Fryar’s steal of home.
Jazzie Smithey and Carley Greer had two hits apiece, combing for four of the Lady Panthers’ seven hits on the night. Greer, along with Memory Mauney, joined Fryar and Foster with a RBI in the win.
Lizzie Meeks did her part in the circle, throwing all seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits, three walks and striking out 12 Lady Bearcats.
Pine Grove finishes 1-2A play this week with two games against division leader East Union and Game 2 at Baldwyn on Friday.
New Albany 3, Ripley 2
The Lady Bulldogs put a damper on Ripley’s postseason chances with a walk-off win.
On an 0-2 count, New Albany’s Abby Keller connected on a pitch to right field for the game-winning RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
Ripley (8-11, 1-5) took a 1-0 lead in the second on a RBI groundout by Brenley Moffitt before both teams were shutdown over the next few innings.
New Albany grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run error by the Lady Tigers.
Ripley tied it in the seventh as Moffitt capped three straight singles with a run-scoring knock.
The Lady Tigers collected seven hits – all singles. Jada Ellis led the team with two hits.
Despite taking the loss, pitcher Kassie McKenzie was solid, allowing just one earned run on seven hits, no walks and a pair of strikeouts.
