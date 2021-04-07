WALNUT • Walnut High School hosted five different teams on Saturday, April 3 in a weekend softball tournament. Walnut, along with Hickory Flat, Myrtle, Ingomar, and Shannon, played in a pair of contests apiece. The Lady Wildcats split their pair of games, defeating Ingomar 10-9 in a thrilling morning game before falling to Myrtle 7-0 that afternoon.
The Lady Wildcats took on Ingomar in the day’s first matchup. Ingomar jumped out to a 4-0 lead through 3 innings before a huge 4 run bottom of the 3rd by Walnut tied the game at 4-4.
Walnut and Ingomar went virtually run for run from this point forward, as Ingomar’s 2 run top of the 4th was answered in the bottom of the frame by a Claire Leak 2-RBI double. This pattern continued in the 6th inning as Ingomar and Walnut scored 3 runs apiece headed into the game’s final inning.
Madison Porterfield hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 7th to give the Lady Wildcats the 10-9 victory. Porterfield was one of six Walnut batters to record an RBI, along with Leak and Cadence Rolison who picked up 2 RBI’s apiece. Rolison also got the start on the mound for Walnut, going all 7 innings while giving up 4 ER’s on 8 hits with 7 strikeouts.
Walnut did not fare as well in their second matchup of the day against Myrtle. Myrtle, one of the top 1A softball teams in the area, were able to take advantage of 6 Walnut errors to build an early lead that was maintained by solid pitching. The Lady Wildcats only recorded 5 hits against Myrtle, unable to produce any runs. Despite this, Rolison was solid at the plate once again, going 3 for 3.
The Hickory Flat Lady Rebels also participated in Saturday’s tournament, falling to Ingomar 12-8 before coming up short against Shannon 11-1. Despite the pair of losses, the Lady Rebels had some standout performances. A 3-run home run highlighted a 2 of 3, 5 RBI performance for Abby Tatum against Ingomar, while Jenna Poff went 3 of 4 across both of the day’s contests.