WALNUT — When Kelley Hopper scheduled Alcorn Central for an early August matchup, she knew what she was bargaining for.
Hopper’s Walnut team didn’t end with the temporary result they wanted and leave Thursday night with a win, but they gained valuable experience squaring off with the tested Lady Bears, who fought back to win in a five-set thriller, 3-2 (22-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-5).
“This is what we wanted in August, not to lose, but to be tested like this,” said Hopper. “Our end game is to be still playing October. These are the types of matches that we get us ready for that.”
The inexperienced Lady Wildcats showed great resolve in the opening set, battling back-and-forth with the Lady Bears.
Alcorn Central held an 18-17 lead before Walnut broke off a 6-0 run to take control and run away with the first set victory. Of the final eight points, junior outside hitter Addi Hicks and sophomore middle blocker Kaylee Estes led the way with three kills apiece. Senior libero Cadence Rolison added an ace, while younger sister, freshman Molly Kate Rolison added a kill in the late run.
Walnut missed their opportunity to put a good team down. Leading 18-13 in the second set, and presumably taking a commanding 2-0 lead, the Lady Wildcats faltered down the stretch run of the second frame, committing six errors to go along with some strong attacks for the Lady Bears as they came back to win 27-25.
Walnut bounced back to win the third set 25-23, unfortunately using an untimely injury to Central’s Allie Kirkland late in the frame as the Lady Bears led 20-18 prior to an ankle sprain.
Kirkland returned to action in the fourth set and made her presence known, but her teammates also rallied around her to comfortably take the fourth set 25-18.
The Lady Bears leaned on their experience to capture the momentum and trounce Walnut in the deciding set, building an 8-3 lead quickly as Kirkland tallied three kills to begin the fifth frame.
“We’re still learning. We have so many new faces,” said Hopper. “I had kids on that court that have never played five sets. So the fact that they stayed in it, and was learning how to win in that fifth set — that’s a skill too. And Central has that, and we’re still learning that.”
“I wasn’t disappointed. Obviously, I don’t like to lose, but I was very pleased with their performance.”
Kirkland paced the field with 16 kills and five blocks.
“She’s such an athlete,” Hopper said of Kirkland. “I feel like we had to change our game approach because we knew she was coming. Why wouldn’t you set her out of middle? I would set her out of middle. So we kind of took a game approach to that, of how do we win that? Because you can’t control 6’1” athlete.”
With Kirkland being a force at the net, Central was able to neutralize some of Walnut’s usual attack with its rotation of outside hitters. The Lady Wildcats chose to pick their spots and utilize their two middle blockers, Dusty Tennison and Estes, on offense.
Tennison led Walnut with 10 kills and six blocks, while Estes added nine kills and two blocks.
“We leaned a little heavy on middle (blockers), especially when Kirkland got off the front row, then we started leaning on Dusty a little,” said Hopper.
Hicks added nine kills of her own to finish tied for second on the team.
