WALNUT – Walnut head coach Leigh Hodum said she scheduled her team for week’s like this.
Her Lady Wildcats began the season 2-13 with several losses from some of the area’s top teams. Walnut faced yet another in Division 1-2A and county rival Pine Grove, but righted the ship to sweep the Lady Panthers with a 6-5 win on Thursday.
“We’ve prepared for this,” said Hodum. “Our schedule, just look at the teams we’ve played. We’ve already played East Union twice, the state runner-ups. We’ve played Kossuth, who was in North Half last year. Tishomingo County was in North Half recently. Baldwyn girls are tough. I told our girls, ‘I don’t care about my win and loss record, I want to make them competitors, better human beings and how to win.’ I think we proved that tonight.”
Thursday’s win came in walk-off fashion, when sophomore Addi Hicks reached base after being hit-by-pitch with one out. The speedster stole second base just two pitches later, setting up the game-winning run. Brynley Dawkings rolled over on a slow ground ball to Pine Grove second baseman Lexi Beard, who fielded the ball and recorded the out at first with an underhand toss.
Hicks never slowed, rounding third base with a full head of steam and sliding into home for the win.
“I didn’t flinch,” said Hodum, who serves as the third base coach, of Hicks. “She had the green light to go. She’s a smart base runner. She listens to everything and takes instruction. You couldn’t ask for too many better than her.”
Pine Grove (12-7-1, 2-3) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a RBI single from Madison Foster.
The Lady Wildcats (4-13, 3-3) tied the game at 1-1 when Hicks scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the second.
The Lady Panthers recaptured the lead and the momentum when Foster scored Anaston Christian with a RBI double and a Walnut error plated Foster in the next at-bat for a 3-1 advantage in the third.
Walnut had little success against Pine Grove ace Lizzie Meeks through the first four innings, mustering just three singles and a pair of walks. But in the fifth, the Lady Wildcats plated four runs on five hits, using RBI singles from Cadence Rolison and Neely Hodum, plus a two-run double from Hicks.
Hicks recorded two of Walnut’s eight hits and led the team with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Pine Grove tied the game at 5-5 in the sixth after Jazzie Smithey and Beard led the inning off with back-to-back singles and moved into scoring positions with no outs. Memory Mauney scored Smithey, while Carley Greer scored Beard on RBI groundouts to get the Lady Panthers back even.
Walnut starting pitcher Neely Hodum picked up the win in the circle, going the distance, allowing five runs, two earned, on seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Hodum threw 60 of her 81 pitches for strikes, forcing the Lady Panthers to put swings together, of which most came up empty outside the top of the lineup.
Leadoff hitter Ellie Fryar was 3 for 4, while two-hole batter Foster was 2 for 4.
“We’ve put a lot of pressure on her both (in the circle) and at the plate and she’s taking it like a champ,” Leigh Hodum said of her daughter, Neely. “I’m proud of her composure because you have to pitch different each night, and some of it is not her comfort zone. I’m just super proud of how she’s adjusted.”
Walnut duplicated the 6-5 score back on Tuesday in the first win over the Lady Panthers. The Lady Wildcats swung the sticks well behind a 3 for 3 effort from Rolison, who smoked a two-run home run in the top of the fourth for a 3-1 lead that was held maintained the rest of the way. Madison Weeks, Harley Garner and Neely Hodum all had multiple hits as well. Brynley Dawkins picked up a pair of RBIs in Tuesday’s win.
Both teams joined forces to raise money over the week for Amory softball after a recent tornado destroyed their softball facility among other things. A combined total of $3,151.24 was raised by each fan base and was given to Amory on Monday.
