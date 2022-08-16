WALNUT • There’s still a long way to go in the 2022 season, but Walnut head coach Kelley Hopper is happy with what she’s seeing so far.
The Lady Wildcats picked up their fourth straight win after sweeping county rival Ripley, 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-15) on Monday night to move to 6-1 on the young season.
From the start, Walnut seized control with a 7-1 run in the opening set that forced a timeout from first-year Ripley head coach Laura Booth.
“Again, they have a whole new system they’re learning with me,” said Booth. “… We’re asking them to do a lot of things they’ve never done before. But I was still impressed with their fight. They don’t give up. They’re down 10 – it doesn’t matter – we’re still going to come out every play and keep fighting. In that first set, because they were playing a little flat I decided to take that second setter out and just stay with the 5-1.”
The mid-set change in lineup was a little too late as Walnut’s lead ballooned to 11 midway through the first. And despite another sizable win in the second set, the once sharp-looking Lady Wildcats went into a lull, committing six of their nine service errors in the frame and added another six attacking errors, ultimately gifting the Lady Tigers (1-3) 13 of their 19 points in the set.
“I thought the first set looked a lot smoother, then the second set was – to me – a lack of focus,” said Hopper. “Because when you lose focus, you make sloppy errors, and that’s exactly what it looked like.”
Hopper’s biggest gripe was the service errors. In between the second and third sets, the fifth-year head coach instructed her team to regain that focus, particularly behind the line, and they answered. Walnut had two aces and no errors in the serve game in the final set, and that sparked its most complete game of the night.
“We’re trying to hit spots, and we’re trying to be smarter about our serving,” said Hopper. “Sometimes we are, and sometimes we’re not. That’s a part of learning how to progress our game further than where we’re at right now. And we have a long way to go.”
With no errors and controlling the ball, the third set aligned for senior outside hitter Madi Kate Vuncannon to capitalize on a huge night. Vuncannon had seven of her match-high 19 kills in the third, to go along with seven digs and three aces.
Dusty Tennison swung it better as well in the third set. Three of her kills paired with two from Vuncannon had Walnut up 8-3, trying to close out the match. Ripley clawed back to 13-10 after back-to-back kills from freshman Lola Grace Ward and Sophie Bennett. Then, Vuncannon smoked five shots to the floor in part of an 8-1 run, capped by a Marti Roberson ace for a 21-11 lead.
“It’s just confidence. Her team having confidence in her, like when she gets the ball, this is going to happen. Not that she’s going to be without error, but she’s going to give it her best every single time and they know it,” Hopper said of Vuncannon.
Setter Madison Weeks finished with 22 assists, while Roberson added eight for Walnut.
Ripley recorded zero service aces as a team, pointing to a strong defensive showing for the Lady Wildcats. Bennett led the Lady Tigers with six kills and added three blocks.
Walnut returns to action on Thursday at Ingomar. Ripley welcomes defending Class 4A champions Pontotoc on Tuesday before traveling to 3A champs Alcorn Central on Thursday.
