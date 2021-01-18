WALNUT • The Walnut Wildcats and Lady Wildcats played host to Mantachie on Friday. The Lady Wildcats used a strong 2nd half to propel them to a 53-39 win, while the Wildcats faltered in the 2nd half en route to a 58-44 loss.
(G) Walnut 53 – Mantachie 39
It took a little while to get some momentum going, but the Lady Wildcats used a strong second half and balanced scoring attack to defeat Mantachie 53-39.
Walnut got off to a slow start in this game, turning the ball over several times in the 1st half while getting little production from their offense. After going into the locker room down 18-12 at halftime, the Lady Wildcats came out in the 3rd with renewed energy, starting the 3rd on a 12-2 run before outscoring Mantachie 22-13 for the quarter.
Walnut expanded their lead in the 4th quarter, winning by double digits despite trailing at halftime. Madi Kate Vuncannon led in scoring with 12 points, but what put Walnut over the top in this game were scoring contributions from several different members of the team. Claire Leak and Laura Leigh Hughes had 9, Olivia Edgeston and Ragan Kennedy had 8, and because of this, the Lady Wildcats were able to use the threat of any player having a scoring run to open up the offense and seal the win.
(B) Mantachie 58 – Walnut 44
Contrary to the girls’ team, the Wildcats faltered in the second half of their game, falling 58-44.
Walnut got off to a great start in this game, going up by as much as 6 in the first half before giving up an 8-0 run to end the 1st half down by 2 at 28-26.
The Wildcats’ good shooting in the first half seemed to falter in the second, as they were outscored 16-7 in the 3rd quarter. Walnut was unable to mount a comeback in the 4th, despite getting 20 points and 8 rebounds from Brantley Porterfield for the game.