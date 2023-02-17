POTTS CAMP • Walnut postseason run continues after knocking out Potts Camp in an 81-70 shootout in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday night.
“I’m just real proud of everybody,” said Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon. “They worked together. They went over there with a job to do, they set a goal that they wanted to win and that’s what they did.”
Both teams got to work early in the first quarter, offensively, as Potts Camp built a 23-19 lead by the end of the period.
But the second quarter, Walnut (17-14) made a turnaround defensively, limiting the Lady Cardinals to just seven points, while its offense continued to shine with a 24-point period for the 43-30 halftime lead.
Vuncannon said the second quarter defensive turnaround came to pass by better officiating. Potts Camp was 24 of 40 from the free-throw line on the night. In comparison, the Lady Wildcats were 16 of 20.
“As long as the game was being called correctly, we were in control of the game, but if they started calling touch fouls and we got in foul trouble, that was the turnaround,” Vuncannon said. “It wasn’t like they were hitting a bunch of shots, they just got a lot of foul shots.”
Potts Camp got back to its scoring ways in the second half, totaling 40 points in the final two quarters but Walnut held off any late run behind strong 3-point shooting.
The Lady Wildcats were 15 of 33 (45%) from beyond the arc, with five different players nailing a triple in the contest.
“That’s what we planned to do. We work really hard on our shooting, where everybody on our team can shoot it,” Vuncannon said. “They know what shot is there to take, which shots they can take and which shots they shouldn’t.”
Walnut shot 43% from the field and was led by 2A’s Miss Basketball, Madi Kate Vuncannon, who knocked down six treys en route to a 32-point, 18-rebound performance. Fellow senior Madison Weeks was also extremely efficient from deep, burying 5 of 6 of her 3-point attempts for a career-high 22 points.
“These seniors, they don’t want to quit, they don’t want to be done yet. They want to continue going,” Vuncannon said. “Sometimes you have seniors that are just content with, ‘Hey, we made it this far.’ But these kids are really stepping up because they’re not ready to be done yet.”
Harley Garner scored eight points despite fouling out in the third quarter. Freshman Kaylee Estes padded the sheets with eight points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
The Lady Wildcats advance to the 2A quarterfinals for the second time in the last four seasons.
Walnut will face a familiar foe in Belmont on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on the campus of Mississippi Valley State University for a chance to go to Jackson for the first time since 2012.
The Lady Cardinals defeated Walnut 62-30 in the regular season and 96-75 at the Division 1-2A Tournament on Feb. 7.
Vuncannon believes her girls are up for the challenge against the top-ranked 2A team in the state.
“We’ll see how it plays out,” said Vuncannon. “These girls are hungry, so we’ll see if they go get it.”