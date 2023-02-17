rip-2023-02-18-sport-walnut-bskb-1

Walnut Lady Wildcats advance to the Class 2A quarterfinal on Wednesday after defeating Potts Camp 81-70 in the second round on Friday night. | FILE

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

POTTS CAMP • Walnut postseason run continues after knocking out Potts Camp in an 81-70 shootout in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday night.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you