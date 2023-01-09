MARIETTA, Ga. • Blue Mountain Men downed Life 76-74 in the first meeting ever between the two SSAC teams Saturday, thanks to a driving layup from Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.) with three seconds left.
With time running out, Topper head coach Jermael Bingham isolated Sanders up top to eventually take his man to the basket for the lay-in.
Life would get a shot to tie it with two second left in front of its own bench with two seconds left, but a fade-away by Mohamed Elgohary hit the back iron, giving the Toppers the conference road victory.
After being down seven in the second half, the tipping point came when Cole McGrath (JR/Corinth, Miss.) drained a three for the Toppers, following it up by drawing a charge. JaMarcus Clark (JR/Orlando, Fla.) would score in the paint on the next possession to give BMCU a 53-52 lead.
Sanders led the Toppers with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Jakobey Hitchens (SR/Baton Rouge, La.) chipped in 14 points in the victory.
JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.) added 11 points and six rebounds for Blue Mountain, with McGrath dropping 10, including two threes.
NAIA national shot block leader Vatangoe Donzo (SR/Philadelphia, Penn.) added to his block total with three swats.
"The guys really dug deep today, and I'm proud of how they handled themselves," Bingham said. "We had full confidence in Ryan taking that last shot, but I'm very pleased with how our guys got ahead late to give us that opportunity. It was a great win."
The Toppers would finish shooting 46 percent from the field, while holding Life to 37 percent.
BMCU moved to 9-5 on the season, and 4-4 in the SSAC.
Toppers breeze past Coastal Georgia
Blue Mountain Christian Men made it two straight on a rare Sunday afternoon game, defeating Coastal Georgia 85-70 in an SSAC/SUN matchup.
The Toppers never really let it become much of a game, leading 40-29 at the break, followed by as much as a 22-point lead in the second half.
JonDarius Warren (SR/Corinth, Miss.) led the way with 16 points for Blue Mountain, followed by Saturday night's hero Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.) who chipped in 15 with six rebounds.
JaMarcus Clark (JR/Orlando, Fla.) and Manny Patrick (JR/Mobile, Ala.) both added 13 points apiece in the victory for BMCU, while Vatangoe Donzo (SR/Philadelphia, Penn.) dropped 12 points with two blocked shots.
Blue Mountain would force 13 Coastal Georgia turnovers while limiting theirs to only nine.
"We took care of the ball today and hit the open shots," BMCU head coach Jermael Bingham said. Our guys are playing well right now, so we're hoping to continue this into the second half the conference season."
The Toppers would hit 10-of-17 from behind the three-point arc, while Warren, Patrick, Donzo and Cole McGrath (JR/Corinth, Miss.) all hitting two each.
Coming off a 2-1 record in Georgia over the week, BMCU (10-5, 4-4 SSAC) returns to SSAC action Thursday as they head to New Orleans, La. to take on (RV) Loyola with tip set for 2 p.m. CST.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.