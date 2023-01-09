rip-2023-01-09-sport-bmc-men-1

Blue Mountain Christian's Ryan Sanders, shown in action earlier this season, scored a game-winning layup in the final seconds of Saturday's 76-74 win over Life.

MARIETTA, Ga. • Blue Mountain Men downed Life 76-74 in the first meeting ever between the two SSAC teams Saturday, thanks to a driving layup from Ryan Sanders (SR/St. Louis, Mo.) with three seconds left.

