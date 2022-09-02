rip-2022-09-07-sport-bmc-msoccer-1

BMC goalkeeper Brandon Tita-nwa ad four saves before Louisiana Christian's Sergio Pita Martin scored in the 89th minute for the 1-0 win on Thursday.

PINEVILLE, La. – Blue Mountain Men dropped a 0-1 heartbreaker late Thursday night, as Louisiana Christian would score with almost two minutes left to go in the game.

