BMC goalkeeper Brandon Tita-nwa ad four saves before Louisiana Christian's Sergio Pita Martin scored in the 89th minute for the 1-0 win on Thursday.
PINEVILLE, La. – Blue Mountain Men dropped a 0-1 heartbreaker late Thursday night, as Louisiana Christian would score with almost two minutes left to go in the game.
With the game knotted at 0-0, LCU's Sergio Pita Martin found the back of the net at 88:09 in regulation, unassisted, lifting the Wildcats to the non-conference victory.
Blue Mountain keeper Brandon Tita-nwa (SR/Olive Branch, Miss.) was stellar on goal, stopping four shots on goal before the winner from Martin.
The Wildcat defense stifled Blue Mountain attackers, blanking the Toppers in shots on goals and only two shot attempts.
LCU would have five shots on goal in the game, while shooting 15 times.
The victory boosted LCU to 2-0 on the season.
BMC fell to 1-2 overall on the season, as they next head to Freed-Hardeman September 8 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. CST in non-conference play.
