MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Blue Mountain hosted Brewton-Parker Friday for a doubleheader to kick off the three-game SSAC series.
BPC would take the first one at USA Stadium, winning a close one 6-5 that was dotted with four homers.
Blue Mountain in the first on four straight free bases given up by BPC’s Carlos Rodriguez, but the Barons answered against Topper starter Matthew Kock, as Malik Germany launched a two-run homer to left to give his team the lead.
Zack Koon would blast a solo homer to left for the Toppers in the second, followed by a three-run homer by Jacob Rousseau in the third to give the Toppers a 5-3 lead.
The Topper offense wouldn’t score again, as the Barons would get an RBI double from Anyelo Sanchez in the fourth and a two-run homer by Jack Morris in the fifth.
Koch (3-3) drew the loss for the Toppers, tossing six innings while giving up six runs on eight hits with six Ks.
Koon finished with two hits for Blue Mountain in the loss.
GAME 2
After being down 8-0, Brewton-Parker would go on to secure the SSAC series in the nightcap by scoring 11 unanswered runs to win 11-8.
All of Blue Mountain’s scoring came within the first two innings, as the Toppers did most of the damage in the second, highlighted by a two-run homer by David Dickerson.
Austin Beech would also have an RBI double in the inning, while Hayden Arant and Easton Rainer both had RBI singles.
Brewton would then go on a scoring spree, kicked off by a five-run third, capped by a two-run double by Anyelo Sanchez.
Caleb Bass suffered the loss in relief for Blue Mountain, while starter Taylor Sipes struggled in four innings, giving up five runs on eight hits.
The Toppers would chase Baron starter Ty Cook in just 1.2 innings, tagging him for eight runs on five hits.
Arant, Rainer and Reiley Tate all had two hits apiece in the loss for Blue Mountain.
GAME 3
Brewton-Parker used a three-run ninth inning to come from behind to take Game 3 against Blue Mountain 10-9 to sweep the SSAC series.
The Toppers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the second inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Easton Rainer.
The Barons would take the lead in the top of the sixth thanks to a three-run homer by Johnathan Phillips.
The Toppers regained the lead in the bottom of the frame with a two-run double by Hayden Arant and an RBI single by Rainer.
In the ninth, the Barons would get an RBI double from Jacob Mantooth and a two-run double by Drew DeMasi against Topper reliever Will Long.
Long (1-2) suffered the loss, going 1.1 innings, giving up three runs on four hits, while Jackson Siler started on the bump for Blue Mountain, going six innings, giving up six runs on eight hits.
Rainer would lead the Toppers with three hits and three RBI, while Arant also had three hits with two RBI. Alex Frillman would drive in two runs for Blue Mountain, also.
BMCU (21-17, 6-12 SSAC) will next travel to McKenzie, Tenn. Tuesday to take on Bethel in non-conference action with first pitch set for noon CT.
