Easton Rainer led Blue Mountain Christian with three hits and three RBIs in a 10-9 loss in Game 3 versus Brewton-Parker, who completed the sweep of the Toppers on Saturday.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Blue Mountain hosted Brewton-Parker Friday for a doubleheader to kick off the three-game SSAC series.

