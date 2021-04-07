WALNUT • On a night where Walnut’s baseball seniors were recognized pregame, the Wildcats were able to secure a 13-4 victory over Baldwyn thanks in part to an 8 run surge by Walnut in the 6th inning.
The Wildcats (11-7) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the 1st inning after an Aiden McMillin RBI-single as well as a run scored on a Baldwyn error. Baldwyn responded with an RBI-single of their own in the top of the 2nd, however the Wildcats were able to respond immediately with another pair of runs in the bottom of the frame.
Walnut gave up two more runs in the 3rd to after errors brought Baldwyn runners in scoring position. The Wildcats committed 3 errors in the game, all in the 3rd inning. Baldwyn tied the game at 4-4 in the 5th inning after scoring on a passed ball, however Walnut regained the lead on a Landon Phillips RBI-double to go up 5-4.
A previously tightly contested matchup got turned on its head in the 6th inning, as Walnut scored 8 runs to put the contest out of reach for Baldwyn. Brantley Porterfield went 2 of 4 with 3 RBI’s, Landon Reynolds went 3 of 3 with 2 RBI’s, and McMillin and Phillips both went 2 of 4 with an RBI apiece.
Owen Hopper and Eli Akins shared pitching duties in this one, with Hopper getting the start. Hopper went 3 innings while giving up 2 ER’s on 3 hits and 3 strikeouts, while Akins went 4 innings, giving up 1 ER on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts.