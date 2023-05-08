Northwest sophomore guard Claire Leak will continue her basketball career at MUW next season, becoming the first four-year signee produced by head coach LaTaryl Williams. Leak is a 2021 graduate of Walnut, where she scored 1,676 points over four years with the Lady Wildcats.
SENATOBIA - Northwest sophomore guard Claire Leak will continue her athletic and academic career at the four-year level next season, after signing with Mississippi University for Women ("The W") recently.
Leak spent two seasons with Northwest and was one of two sophomores on this year's roster. In 48 career games, the Lamar native spent her two-year stint averaging 5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game.
"Northwest was the perfect spot for me and I couldn't imagine having spent these last two seasons anywhere else," Leak said. "I am going to miss all my teammates and the memories that I have here, but I'm also eager to start my next chapter at The W."
As a freshman, Leak helped the Lady Rangers to the postseason, competing in the MACCC Tournament and the NJCAA Region 23 Playoffs. One of the team's most memorable victories came in the opening round of the conference tournament in Poplarville, where Northwest scored a 70-68 overtime upset of top-seeded and host Pearl River.
"Claire was consistently good for us, both on and off the court," Northwest coach LaTaryl Williams said. "She was one of our more vocal leaders on this year's team and we had a great understanding that our main objectives were to win and be competitive. Claire was always competitive in practice and during games, and she was an absolute joy to coach and be around. She is going to be very successful at the next level and a player that we will certainly miss having in our program."
Prior to her arrival at Northwest, Leak played for Walnut High School, helping the Lady Wildcats to a 19-11 record, the Tippah County Tournament championship and the second round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs as a senior. She averaged 15.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds per game during her senior campaign and scored 1,676 points over the span of her varsity career.
Leak is the first four-year signee for Coach Williams and the first Lady Ranger to play for the MUW women's basketball program. The Lady Owls compete in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) of the NCAA Division III level.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.