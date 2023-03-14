WALNUT • Jack Leak delivered his best performance from the mound this season, and the Walnut bats stayed hot as they completed the Division 1-2A sweep of Belmont with an 11-1 win in six innings on Friday night.
The junior right-hander tossed a complete game, one-hitter to pair with a season-high 10 strikeouts and four walks.
As a team, Walnut (5-5, 3-1) has struggled from the hill this season, posting a collective 6.19 ERA with 81 walks, but Leak turned the tide with an all-around effort, mixing his pitches with great command.
“It felt good. I’ve been struggling this year with command,” said Leak. “Coach has been preaching all week to hit our spots, and I did it tonight and it lead to success.”
Leak received a huge boost when the Wildcats broke through in the bottom of the third with a four-run frame.
Gatlin Brownlee smoked a two-run single through the infield before Adrian Palmer and Isaiah Sauceda picked up RBIs in their plate appearances for the 4-0 lead.
Leak made his only mistake to lead off the fourth, when he hung a pitch to Belmont’s Eli Sparks, who hammered it over the left field wall for a solo home run, marking the Cardinals only hit.
From there, Leak worked around three walks and a Walnut error to continue to silence the Cardinal bats, including five straight strikeouts at one point.
“All of our pitchers have struggled this year. They’re great arms. But the past two games is what I thought we were capable of from the start,” said Walnut head coach Cody Brownlee. “It’s been a struggle, but they’ve worked hard, throwing flat grounds, cleaning up mechanics, and this week they’ve really came out of their shell and doing what they’re capable of doing. … Jack has been one of the ones leading in that aspect, so that was cool to see that pay off tonight.”
Walnut enacted the run-rule victory with a seven-run sixth inning. C.J. Adams singled to left to score pinch runner Trent Braddock. A Belmont error and a walk loaded the bases for Gatlin Brownlee, who picked up two more RBIs with a double to left. Palmer followed him with a 2-RBI double of his own before Zyler Clifton ended the game with a 2-RBI single.
“We’ve worked hard since August on hitting good pitches and being patient,” Cody Brownlee said. “If you noticed tonight, we hit the ball from foul line to foul line. We’re not dead pull, it doesn’t matter how good the pitcher is, our approach is we’re looking to hit every hittable pitch that comes up there, and we’re loading early, trying to punish the baseball.”
Gatlin Brownlee led the effort with four RBIs, going 2 for 4. Clifton added two hits and a pair of RBIs. Palmer totaled 3 RBIs as well. Walnut banged out 10 hits, including four doubles – one each for Brownlee, Palmer, Clifton and Sauceda.
The Wildcats are now averaging an eye-popping 9.5 runs per game after outscoring Belmont 17-4 across the two-game series.
Of the everyday starters, three are hitting above .500, led by senior Dylan Mayo, who boasts a .542 mark. Just two starters are currently batting under .300, leading to a team .543 on base percentage.
“It’s the best hitting team I’ve ever coached,” said Cody Brownlee.
Walnut continues 1-2A action with Baldwyn this week.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.