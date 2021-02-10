Hickory Flat- Hickory Flat hosted a pair of games on Friday night, as the Lady Rebels took on Walnut while the Rebels faced off against H.W. Byers.
(G) Walnut 63 – Hickory Flat 45
Claire Leak posted her first career triple-double in a 63-45 Lady Wildcats win over Hickory Flat, getting 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead Walnut past the Lady Rebels.
The Lady Wildcats kept pressure on Hickory Flat throughout the contest, gaining a quick double-digit lead and keeping it until halftime. Walnut held a 28-15 halftime lead behind 11 points from Laura Leigh Hughes.
Hickory Flat cut into that lead with a quick 7-0 run to start the 3rd quarter, but a Madi Kate Vuncannon 3 sparked a 14-0 run through the end of the 3rd and beginning of the 4th quarter to put Walnut ahead for good. Vuncannon, who is shooting 44% from 3 on 7 attempts per game, had a 14 point, 11 rebound double-double of her own in this game.
Corlilla Burnside led the Lady Rebels with 13 points.
(B) H.W. Byers 82 – Hickory Flat 45
The Rebels fell behind early in this one and couldn’t make a comeback, falling 82-45 to H.W. Byers.
Hickory Flat could not stop a hot shooting night from H.W. Byers, a team that spaced the floor with 8 made 3s while also attacking the paint at will.
While the Rebels were able to force H.W. Byers to foul on defense, sending Hickory Flat to the line at a good pace, the Rebels were unable to keep up with H.W. Byers on the defensive end.
Drew Wilson led the Rebels with 13 points.