NEW ALBANY — Saturday’s start to the 2023 season wasn’t quite what first-year Pine Grove head coach Adam Mauney had in mind.
The Lady Panthers were out of sorts throughout the entire Bulldog Bash in New Albany, leading them to dropping all eight sets they played on Saturday.
“It wasn’t a good day for us at all,” said Mauney.
Pine Grove had a tough row to hoe in the Maroon division of pool play in the early morning. It began with a sweep to Amory 2-0 (25-9, 25-15), followed by another two-set sweep from the hosting New Albany team (25-13, 25-16), and then capping pool play with a 2-0 loss (25-20, 25-18) to Myrtle.
“We had spurts where we did some good things, but then we had some really long spurts of where we did some really bad things,” said Mauney. “A lot of bad passes, a lot of errors that ate us up.”
The Lady Panthers then drew a rematch with the Lady Hawks in the Silver Bracket.
Pine Grove held a small 8-6 lead in the first set after settling in with back-to-back kills from Selah Jumper and Lexi Beard.
Jumper added her second kill of the set to break a 9-9 tie and give Pine Grove its last lead of the game as Myrtle reeled off 7-0 run to take control of the opening frame.
The Lady Panthers made one final push later in the set with a 5-0 run highlighted by kills from Beard and eighth grader Anaston Christian to cut the Myrtle lead to 21-20. From there, the teams traded points to lead the Lady Hawks to a 25-23 victory.
Myrtle seized the momentum with a commanding 13-5 start to the second set and ran away with the 25-18 win for its fourth set win over Pine Grove on the day.
The Lady Panthers showed several signs of communication issues in the deciding second set, as serves and free balls found the hardwood without a contest.
“I think a lot of the sets, it really wasn’t the other team just killing us, it was us making our own mistakes,” Mauney said. “It’s things we’ve been over and over all summer long, things I thought we were good with. I don’t know if we are reverting back to some old ways or what, but a lot of changes will have to be made if we continue to make these types of mistakes.”
The Lady Panthers were swept 3-0 by Ingomar on Monday. They host Myrtle on Tuesday for their first home match of the season before traveling to South Pontotoc on Thursday.
