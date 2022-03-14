WHITEWATER, WI • Rachel Lewellen, a native of Ripley, Miss., and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnastics team, was one of four Warhawks who garnered All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors for the 2022 season following their performances at the WIAC Championship/National Collegiate Gymnastics Association West Regional (presented by Culver's) last Saturday at Kachel Fieldhouse in Whitewater.
Emily North (Oklahoma City, Okla./Moore) and Kelsey Kollhoff (Miamisburg, Ohio/Miamisburg) earned All-WIAC honors on floor exercise by placing second and third, respectively. North tallied a 9.775, her second-best score of the season, and Kollhoff recorded a 9.750 to match her personal record.
Kara Welsh (Plainfield, Ill./Central) and Rachel Lewellen (Ripley, Miss./Ripley) collected matching 9.775s to tie for second on vault and earn all-conference accolades. The score was a personal record for Welsh.
Kollhoff earned her second all-conference medal of the meet on balance beam with a 9.575, good for a tie for sixth.
North took home the all-around title with a score of 38.325, tying her second highest score of the season tying the No. 24 score in the program record book.
Following the meet, Ashlyn Vlcko (Plover, Wis./SPASH) was recognized as the Warhawks' representative on the WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.