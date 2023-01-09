A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Blue Mountain Christian's Charmen Taylor fires up a 3-pointer in action earlier this season.
MARIETTA, Ga. • SSAC newcomer Life moved past Blue Mountain on Saturday 66-56 in the two teams first-ever meeting.
The Running Eagles used two, 20-point first half periods and a double-double performance by Fapou Semebene to down the Lady Toppers. Semebene finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Topper offense sputtered in the first and third quarters, while shooting 40 percent from the field on the day.
Coming off a game that saw the Toppers nail 14 threes, that wasn't the case today, as the team would go 2-for-14 from deep.
Charmen Taylor (SO/Arlington, Tenn.) led the way for Blue Mountain with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Charnita Brooks (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) chipped in 10 points in the losing effort.
Life would also get 16 points from Santavia Grant and shoot 41 percent from the floor.
The Lady Toppers would get 21 points off turnovers, while Life won at second-chance points with 17.
BMCU (9-5, 2-4 SSAC) return to SSAC action Monday against (RV) Faulkner in Blue Mountain with tip set for 5:30 p.m. CST.
