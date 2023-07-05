Northeast Mississippi Community College Volleyball Camp was held on June 21 with several local young athletes taking part. Pictured on front row, from left, Ella Kirkland (Alcorn Central), Elaine McAlister (Corinth), Avery Anderson (Alcorn Central), BryLee Price (Alcorn Central), Meade Dickerson (Alcorn Central), Aubrey Marlar (Alcorn Central), Rylee Black (Alcorn Central), Annalese Cross (Ripley), Rhylea Cockrell (Ripley), Ella Harvell (Corinth) and Ava Grimes (Corinth); and second row, from left, Willow Henry (Alcorn Central), Hadley Butler (Corinth), Brantley Faulkner (Corinth), Audree Butler (Corinth), Mattie Kirk (Corinth), Roxy Marshall (New Site), Presli Denson (Hills Chapel), Ava Johnson (Pine Grove), Lexi Hammer (Pontotoc), Haizley Barber (Alcorn Central), Harper Holt (Belmont).
A total of 15 Tippah County kids recently attended Northeast Mississippi Community College Baseball Camp from June 5-7. Pictured on front row, from left, Lincoln Brown, Brilynn Dillard, Wayne Noe, Luke Vuncannon, Haze Hardin, Nathan Settlemires and Will Walker; and back row, from left, Bash Camburn, Ben Bullock, Tucker Harrelson, Brody Fortier, Nash McAlister, Emmitt Hopper, Brody Harrelson, Rhett Goodwin.
A trio of Tippah County kids recently attended Northeast Mississippi Community College Softball Camp from June 5-7. Pictured from left, Emery Claire Reeves, Stella Roberts and Callie Suski with coach Albanie Windham.
Northeast Mississippi Community College Volleyball Camp was held on June 21 with several local young athletes taking part. Pictured on front row, from left, Ella Kirkland (Alcorn Central), Elaine McAlister (Corinth), Avery Anderson (Alcorn Central), BryLee Price (Alcorn Central), Meade Dickerson (Alcorn Central), Aubrey Marlar (Alcorn Central), Rylee Black (Alcorn Central), Annalese Cross (Ripley), Rhylea Cockrell (Ripley), Ella Harvell (Corinth) and Ava Grimes (Corinth); and second row, from left, Willow Henry (Alcorn Central), Hadley Butler (Corinth), Brantley Faulkner (Corinth), Audree Butler (Corinth), Mattie Kirk (Corinth), Roxy Marshall (New Site), Presli Denson (Hills Chapel), Ava Johnson (Pine Grove), Lexi Hammer (Pontotoc), Haizley Barber (Alcorn Central), Harper Holt (Belmont).
A total of 15 Tippah County kids recently attended Northeast Mississippi Community College Baseball Camp from June 5-7. Pictured on front row, from left, Lincoln Brown, Brilynn Dillard, Wayne Noe, Luke Vuncannon, Haze Hardin, Nathan Settlemires and Will Walker; and back row, from left, Bash Camburn, Ben Bullock, Tucker Harrelson, Brody Fortier, Nash McAlister, Emmitt Hopper, Brody Harrelson, Rhett Goodwin.
A trio of Tippah County kids recently attended Northeast Mississippi Community College Softball Camp from June 5-7. Pictured from left, Emery Claire Reeves, Stella Roberts and Callie Suski with coach Albanie Windham.