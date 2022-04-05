BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain throttled Rust in Game 1 Monday in non-conference action, winning easily 16-6 behind a pair of home runs.
The Toppers struck early, scoring four in the first inning behind an RBI single by Dylan Hale (JR/Southaven, Miss.) to score Reiley Tate (JR/West Point, Miss.), a two-run homer by Anthony Lipsey (SR/Myrtle, Miss.) to left off Rust's Malik Berrien and an RBI double by Easton Rainer (SR/Meridian, Miss.) to score Kelton Hall (JR/Ingomar, Miss.).
Blue Mountain would kick its offense into second gear in the second inning, scoring nine runs. The inning was highlighted by a three-run double from Alex Frillman (JR/Southaven, Miss.) and a two-run homer by Hall in the third inning giving BMC a 15-1 lead at that point.
The Bearcats would get two runs in the fourth one in the fifth, while BMC starter Pate Phillips (JR/Guntown, Miss.)' (2-0) day ended after three innings, good enough for the pitching victory in the seven-inning game. Phillips would give up three runs on four hits and strike out three.
Lipsey finished with two hits, three RBI and three runs scored, while Hillhouse had two hits for Blue Mountain in the victory
Game 2
The Toppers completed the two-game sweep in the nightcap, along with the four-game series on the season, winning 5-4.
Rust would plate a run in the third against Topper starter Weston Fuller (FR/Hernando, Miss.), but Blue Mountain answered with a two-run double by Dylan Hale and an RBI single from Kelton Hall in the bottom of the third to take a 3-1 lead.
The Bearcats fought back for three runs in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead highlighted by an RBI single by Khalil Robinson.
The Toppers would regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Josh Smith (JR/Tupelo, Miss.) that scored Raymond Gonzalez (SR/Miami, Fla.) and another score on a passed ball that plated J.T. Hillhouse (JR/Fulton, Miss.), enough to give the Toppers the victory.
Fuller (2-0) gave the Toppers his best outing of the season, throwing 6.2 innings, giving up three runs on four hits with six Ks. Grant Johnson (SR/Smithville, Miss.) (2) would come on a get the save, striking out Jalin Thomas with runners on second and third in the seventh.
Hale led the way with two hits, two RBI and a run scored for Blue Mountain.
BMC (20-17, 4-8 SSAC) returns to SSAC action Friday and Saturday in a three-game series against Brewton-Parker at 3 & 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
