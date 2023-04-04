RIPLEY – Another Tuesday, another Ty Long pitching gem.
Ripley’s junior ace blanked last year’s Class 4A state runner-up and Division 2-4A rival Pontotoc with a two-hit, 14-strikeout performance as the Tigers grabbed a critical 2-0 win.
“I’m just glad he’s on my team,” Ripley head coach Joel Gafford repeated to reporters on Tuesday night.
Long retired the first 10 Warriors he faced until back-to-back one-out walks in the top of the fourth muddied a stellar start. The Southern Miss commit responded with a pair of strikeouts to get out of the jam and preserve a 1-0 lead that Will Caviness gave the Tigers in the first inning with a RBI single.
Long helped his cause in the bottom of the frame with an infield single that scored Tanner Allen for the 2-0 lead.
But the Tigers failed to convert on the bases loaded situation for the second time though the first four innings. Ripley left 11 on base on the night, striking out eight times to the veteran ace for Pontotoc, Jon Robert Carnes.
Ripley had the bases loaded with one out in the first, had two runners in scoring position with no outs in the third, and loaded the bases again with two outs in the fourth with no runs to show for it.
While recognizing the caliber of pitching Carnes displays, it still was no excuse for Gafford who has preached to his team over the season of the importance a few runs could make.
“You still got to find a way to put the ball in play,” said Gafford. “We get to two outs, and we’re good at hitting a pop-up, but with less than two outs, we can’t do it. Some of that is, you’ve got to credit Jon Robert there. He’s a really good pitcher, does a good job of keeping hitters off balance.”
Pontotoc didn’t threaten to score again until the sixth inning, when Jack Sansing took the best swing of the night against Long for a ride to the left field wall for a two-out double. Ripley elected to intentionally walk the powerful hitting Carnes with first base open and Long responded with his 13th strikeout.
“(Pontotoc) is a good offensive team. They put a few more balls in play than we’ve seen,” said Gafford. “Probably the biggest key was we didn’t let Carnes hurt us.”
On the season, Long sits with a 6-1 record on the mound, boasting a 1.02 ERA with 102 strikeouts to just 10 walks in 44 innings of work.
“Everybody asks about him, but what you don’t see is what he does every other day of the week,” Gafford said of Long. “The way he eats and stuff to recover and take care of his body because it’s hard to throw 120 pitches every time we send him out there. We got rained out during spring break, we didn’t play that third game, and he ended up maxing out on front squat at like 315 (pounds) or 325 when he went to work out. The stuff he does isn’t normal stuff for a kid his age to be doing.”
Pontotoc bounced back to pick up an 8-2 win on Thursday to split the regular season series and slide to 5-1 in 2-4A play.
The Tigers dropped a 7-3 contest in eight innings to Lafayette on Saturday to fall to 10-6 on the season.
