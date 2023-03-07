RIPLEY • Ty Long continued to prove why he’s a Division I recruit on Tuesday night.
The Southern Miss commit stymied a good Corinth lineup, allowing no earned runs while throwing a complete game gem with a career-high 18 strikeouts with no walks in Ripley’s 2-1 win.
The Tigers’ ace allowed just three hits: two coming from Corinth sophomore standout Griffin Enis, an Ole Miss commit.
“Early in the game, I was just trying to get ahead and that worked,” said Long. “My fastball was feeling really good. I was putting it on the outside corner, and the scouting report showed that they didn’t like an outside fastball, so I just kind of fed them that.”
Long struck out the first two batters he faced before Enis doubled in the first as the Warriors’ threatened early.
The junior right-hander retired the next seven Corinth batters before a Ripley error put the leadoff man on to start the fourth. Ripley catcher Cooper Davis cleaned that up by picking off the runner five pitchers later, which proved important as Enis collected his second hit of the night – a single through the infield.
Long, then sat down eight Warriors in a row via strikeout. Of his 18 punchouts, 10 came from Corinth batters watching strike three blow past them.
It was a tale of Long’s ability to mix pitches and locate to perfection, which is something he’s been consistent with early in the season.
Through three starts, Long has a combined 48 strikeouts to just three walks, boasting a 0.95 ERA and allowing just nine total hits against quality lineups like Tishomingo County, Kossuth and Corinth.
“I’m really glad he’s on our team,” Ripley head coach Joel Gafford said. “He made good pitches all night. The Enis kid put as good of swings as just about anybody has ever against him.”
The Tigers earned a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third with some small ball. Channing Garner drew a leadoff walk and stole second on the first pitch of the next at-bat, where Long laid down a bunt for a single to place runners at the corners.
Garner scored as Ripley executed a double steal as Long swiped second.
With one out, Long took third, and with two outs, the savvy junior noticed the Corinth catcher lobbing throws back to the pitcher, so he took advantage and timed out a lazy throw to sprint home for the 2-0 lead.
It was a much needed cushion for a Tigers offense that failed to do much of anything, totaling two hits on the night with neither leaving the infield. Ripley also struck out 12 times and drew just four free passes.
“We got to do a better job of putting the ball in play, but (Ethan Huff) kept us off balance there at the beginning and that lefty (Sam Curtis) is one of the better lefties we’ve seen in a long time, epecially velocity wise,” said Gafford. “… There’s still too many opportunities out there that we’re not taking advantage of.”
Ripley lost to Center Hill 11-6 on Saturday to fall to 3-3 on the year. Curt Cohea had a career-night, batting 3 for 3 with two triples, a solo home run in the third, and four RBIs in the loss.
