RIPLEY — The legend of Freddy Lopez continues to grow.
The senior kicker, who is taking over the record books at Ripley, nailed a 20-yard field goal with 2:54 left to give the Tigers a 10-7 win over longtime rival Booneville in what turned out to be a defensive slugfest on Friday night.
Ripley (4-0) struck first on their opening possession with a 56-yard drive ending with a 8-yard touchdown run from breakout star Keegan Strong for the 7-0 lead with 3:16 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers’ defense flexed their muscles limiting the Blue Devils to just 87 yards of offense in the first half, including just eight rushing yards on nine carries to hold serve with the one-score lead at the break.
Booneville was able to tie the game late in the third on a 4th down play that saw quarterback Noah Gillon escape pressure and scamper down the field 29 yards for the touchdown to make it 7-7 with 3:39 to play in the period.
The Blue Devils then forced a three-and-out, got the ball back, and drove to the Ripley 33-yard line, where safety Michael Turner swatted a screen pass out of the hands of a Booneville receiver and into the air to allow Strong to make his first interception of the season.
Three plays later, Strong fumbled and it was recovered by Booneville’s Jekemry Bell and returned to the Tigers’ 35-yard line with a chance to go ahead. But as usual, Ripley’s defense stood strong forcing a 34-yard field goal attempt from Parker Pounders, who missed the kick.
Ripley then burned 4:37 off the clock to set up Lopez’s game-winning kick. Safety Nyke Agnew sealed the game with an interception on the first play of Booneville’s ensuing drive.
The Tigers totaled 249 yards of offense, with 233 coming on the ground with 36 carries. Jaylen Brooks led the way with 70 yards on 14 carries, followed by Strong’s 67 yards on 11 carries and one score. Adin Wilson flashed his speed with 58 yards on three carries.
Defensively, Brooks tallied 14 tackles from his outside linebacker position. In the middle, Cooper Davis totaled seven tackles and a team-high two tackles-for-loss. Booneville was held to 57 yards rushing and 142 passing, as the Tigers also forced two takeaways with the picks from Strong and Agnew.
The Tigers will look to remain unbeaten on the road on Friday against winless Columbus (0-4). The Class 6A opponent may still be seeking its first win, but the Falcons are not to be looked over, as their schedule has been filled with contenders to this points. Columbus lost its opener to Houston, 22-16. Then followed that loss with defeats to Noxubee County (28-16), Louisville (45-20) and Lafayette (42-20).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.