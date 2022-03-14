BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain picked up Game 1 of a four-game series over Lourdes University on Thursday 10-3 in non-conference play.
Kelton Hall (JR/Ingomar, Miss.) kicked off the scoring for the Toppers in the bottom of the second, driving a two-run triple to left scoring Jordan Chatham (JR/Fulton, Miss.) and Easton Rainer (SR/Meridian, Miss.).
Garrett Riggs (JR/Southaven, Miss.) followed with an RBI double to score Hall, Raymond Gonzalez (SR/Miami, Fla.) singled in Hayden Arant (SO/Memphis, Tenn.) and Gonzalez later scored on a balk.
Lourdes answered in the fourth with three runs on an error and a two-run double by Ryan Jagodzinski.
Hall struck again in the fifth, doubling in Rainer and Dylan Hale (JR/Southaven, Miss.), making it 7-3 Blue Mountain.
Anthony Lipsey (SR/Myrtle, Miss.), Rainer and Jordan Chatham finished it off in the sixth with Lipsey notching an RBI single to right field scoring Alex Frillman (JR/Southaven, Miss.), Rainer tripling in Lipsey and Chatham singling in Rainer.
Will Long (JR/Ripley, Miss.) (4-2) picked up the pitching win for BMC, tossing six innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking one.
Hall finished with two hits, four RBI and a run scored for BMC, while Rainer had two hits and scored three runs, and Frillman had two hits.
Game 2
The nightcap didn't go the Toppers way, as Lourdes' Carson Barker blasted a three-run homer to right off BMC reliever Josh Smith (JR/Tupelo, Miss.) in the top of the seventh to give the Gray Wolves a 4-2 victory.
Blue Mountain's two runs would come in the first on a passed ball and an RBI double by Anthony Lipsey to score Dylan Hale in the fifth.
Blue Mountain had a 2-1 lead headed to the seventh after a stellar start from Easton Williams (SR/Ingomar, Miss.) who got a no decision, throwing five innings, giving six hits and no runs with four Ks.
Smith threw a perfect sixth for BMC, but he would walk the first two in the seventh leading to Barker's heroics.
Lourdes starter Bryn Biemiller threw five innings and gave up only two hits and struck out five in the no decision. Joey Oehlers picked up the win in relief with two innings of works and four Ks.
Game 3
Lourdes opened day two of the four-game series with a 7-1 victory over Blue Mountain.
The Gary Wolves used big second and third innings, scoring four earned runs off BMC starter Colton Peel (JR/Houston, Miss.).
The Lourdes damage was highlighted by three RBI singles from Brad Ammons, Harrison Jackson and Ryan Jagodzinski, eventually making it 6-0.
The Gray Wolves compounded it with another run in the fourth from Ammons, as he singled to right and drove in a run off BMC reliever Nik Wilcher (JR/Kossuth, Miss.).
Blue Mountain's lone run came in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Easton Rainer that scored Anthony Lipsey.
Dylan Hale and Kelton Hall led the Toppers at the dish, with both men notching two hits, including a double for Hale.
Peel (0-1) was saddled with the loss for BMC, tossing just two innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits and striking out three.
Game 4
Lourdes would take the series in the evening game, taking out the Toppers 5-2 that saw only six hits combined for each team.
The Gray Wolves opened the scoring again, getting an RBI double by Josh Hare in the first, followed by a big third inning where they scored three more highlighted by a two-run double from Josh Hare off BMC starter Alex Frillman.
The Toppers would get their lone run in the bottom of the seventh on a balk charged to Braden Zuber, scoring Dylan Hale.
Another crossed for BMC on a sac fly by Jacob Rousseau (SO/Southaven, Miss.) to score Lipsey, but the Toppers couldn't get any more.
Frillman (0-1) would be saddled with the loss for BMC, going three innings, giving up four earned runs on three hits and striking out three.
Josh Smith led Blue Mountain at the plate, notching two of the three BMC hits.
BMC (12-10) returns to action Wednesday at Blue Mountain against Rust (Miss.) but will surrender the home field to the Bearcats due to a change in schedule and field conditions at Rust.