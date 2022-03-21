BLUE MOUNTAIN • (RV) Loyola took Game 1 by a score of 5-2 over Blue Mountain in their three-game SSAC stand.
The Wolfpack's Stephen Still turned in a stellar performance on the mound, tossing a complete game, while giving up two runs on two hits and striking out six for the victory.
A pair of RBI singles by Aaron Davis and Gabe Trastoy early in the game, along with a sac fly Luke Clement gave Loyola a 3-0 lead.
Blue Mountain would score two in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single by Garrett Riggs (JR/Southaven, Miss.) that scored Anthony Lipsey (SR/Myrtle, Miss.) and Kelton Hall (JR/Ingomar, Miss.), but Loyola would seal with another score in the sixth.
BMC's Will Long (JR/Ripley, Miss.) (3-3) suffered the loss on the mound, going five innings, giving up three runs on nine hits and striking out two.
Riggs and Hall led the Toppers with two hits apiece at the plate.
Game 2
The Toppers evened the series in the nightcap, winning 9-8 on a walk-off RBI single by Jacob Rousseau (SO/Southaven, Miss.).
Rousseau found himself in the box with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, when he ripped a single to right center off Loyola reliever Joshua Orr, scoring Kelton Hall
The Toppers found their stroke offensively in the backend game, pounding out 13 hits, led by Raymond Gonzalez (SR/Miami, Fla.) who had three along with three RBI and a run scored.
Hall chipped in three hits and two runs scored, while Alex Frillman (JR/Southaven, Miss.) had two hits and three RBI in the victory for Blue Mountain.
BMC starter Easton Williams (SR/Ingomar, Miss.) put in a solid six innings, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out five.
Topper reliever Josh Smith (JR/Tupelo, Miss.) (5-2) came on to get the victory, surrendering no runs on three hits and striking out one in 1.2 innings of work.
Game 3
(RV) Loyola used six-run onslaughts in the sixth and ninth innings Sunday to knock off Blue Mounntain 14-7 in Game 3 of the SSAC series, giving the Wolfpack the series 2-1.
The sixth inning was highlighted by back-to-back triples by Payton Alexander and Allen Dennis, with Alexander driving in three in the at-bat.
The Topper bullpen struggled in the ninth, as Cam Trosclair highlighted the Loyola inning with a two-run single, followed by an RBI triple by Chris Bohrer.
Blue Mountain would have a 5-2 lead heading into the sixth but would squander it late.
BMC put up a three spot in the bottom of the fourth, capped by a two-run single by Alex Frillman (JR/Southaven, Miss.) that scored Reiley Tate (JR/West Point, Miss.) and Jacob Rousseau (SO/Southaven, Miss.).
Frillman would knock Tate in again in the sixth with an RBI single and Kelton Hall drove in Frillman with a single.
Colton Peel (JR/Houston, Miss.) (0-2) suffered the loss for BMC, tossing five innings, giving up five runs on five hits and striking out four.
Frillman and Tate both finished with three hits for Blue Mountain, with Frillman driving in three and Tate scoring three times.
BMC (15-12, 2-4 SSAC) returns to SSAC action March 25 against (RV) Faulkner in Montgomery, Ala. at 6 p.m.