BOONEVILLE • Brenda Mayes is sticking around to take on a unique challenge at her alma mater of Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Mayes will serve as the inaugural head coach of Northeast's brand-new women's volleyball program. The Tigers begin intercollegiate competition during the fall 2023 semester.
"We're excited about coach Mayes continuing on here and bringing her expertise to the volleyball program," said Northeast president Dr. Ricky Ford. "She brings a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge about this game."
In addition, Mayes is also taking on the role of assistant athletic director with an emphasis on female sports. Northeast currently sponsors women's teams in basketball, cheerleading, softball and tennis
"It's going to be exciting to start this program," Mayes said. "Volleyball is an exciting sport. I'm hoping that I can take the experience that I had at the high school level and make a difference here at Northeast."
Mayes was in charge of a Muscle Shoals (Ala.) High School program that captured four consecutive Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state titles from 1998-2001.
She was recognized as the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coach of the Year in 2001. Mayes was The Birmingham News Coach of the Year for the entire state of Alabama in 1998.
Her Lady Trojan teams claimed 11 AHSAA Elite Eight berths, including seven in a row from 1997-2003. Their last such playoff run resulted in Mayes receiving Coach of the Year honors from The TimesDaily.
Mayes also secured 14 AHSAA area championships and 10 AHSAA area runner-up finishes for a total of 24 postseason appearances. Muscle Shoals also won 13 Colbert County (Ala.) Tournament crowns.
She was selected to serve as a coach in the 1999 Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) All-Star Game. Mayes was also a member of the AHSAA volleyball committee.
Mayes' journey at Northeast continues after serving as head women's basketball coach for the past seven seasons. She guided the Lady Tigers to five playoff berths and the 2018 north division championship.
She helped 11 Lady Tigers move on to the four-year level. Mayes also instructed 10 players that garnered All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) distinction at least once.
Mayes originally came to the Booneville campus after signing a basketball scholarship to play for Ford. She earned all-conference laurels after topping the Lady Tigers in scoring and rebounding during the 1982-83 campaign.
The Biggersville High School alumna was also a founding member of Northeast's softball program. The Tigers, who competed in slow-pitch at that time, advanced to the national tournament during Mayes' sophomore year of 1983.
She completed her basketball career at the University of North Alabama from 1983-85. Mayes led the Lady Lions to their inaugural Gulf South Conference (GSC) title and to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.
Mayes received several awards during her tenure at North Alabama, including Kodak NCAA Division II All-American and NCAA South Region All-Tournament in 1985. She was a two-time All-GSC recipient as well.
The Corinth native has been inducted into the Alabama High School, Colbert County, North Alabama, Northeast and Mississippi Community College sports halls of fame.