MONTGOMERY, Ala. • Blue Mountain College Golf members Riley Mayhew (SO/Plantersville, Miss.) and Chasen Poole (JR/Urbana, Ohio) swept the SSAC Golfers of the Week, the conference announced today.
Both golfers competed at the Coastal Georgia Winter Invitational during the week, hosted by Coastal Georgia College.
Mayhew led her team in the two-round event, shooting 76-79-155 for a Top 10 finish, coming in tied at sixth.
BMC head coach Kevin Barefield commented, "I am so proud of Riley and this accomplishment. She had a great tournament at College of Coastal Georgia to start our spring season. She is a great competitor and I know she will be a key part to our future success this spring."
On the men's side, BMC's Chasen Poole helped lead his team to a fourth-place finish in a field of 15 teams. He also had a Top 10 finish in the three-round event, totaling 78-68-76-222 and coming in tied at seventh.
"I'm very proud for Chasen being selected for this award," Barefield said. He had a great performance last week including a tournament low round of 68. He accomplished this among a field of some of the best golfers in the country. He is very talented, and I look forward to watching him continue to compete."
