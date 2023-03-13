rip-2023-03-13-sport-bmc-wgolf-1

Blue Mountain Christian Women's Golf took runner-up in a field of six teams competing at the 2023 FHU Invitational held in Killen, Alabama on March 6-7. BMCU's Riley Mayhew, pictured second from left, won medalist honors with a score of 77-76-153.

KILLEN, Ala. • Riley Mayhew turned in a big performance for BMCU Women’s Golf Monday and Tuesday at the FHU Invitational, shooting 77-76-153 to win low medalist.

