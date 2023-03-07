rip-2023-03-07-sport-walnut-golf-1

Walnut senior Grant McCoy won medalist honors at Monday's nine-hole match at the Booneville Country Club, shooting 5-over par (41).

BOONEVILLE • Walnut senior Grant McCoy bested the rest of the field on Monday, taking home medalist honors for the first time in his career.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you