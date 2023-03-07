BOONEVILLE • Walnut senior Grant McCoy bested the rest of the field on Monday, taking home medalist honors for the first time in his career.
McCoy shot a 5-over, 41 in a nine-hole match held at the Booneville Country Club.
“I’m super proud of him,” Walnut golf coach Corey Bennett said. “Grant’s a great kid who’s worked to get where he’s at.”
After saving par on the first hole, McCoy rode a rough stretch over the next three holes with a bogey, double bogey, and another bogey to sit a 4-over through four holes. The senior settled in with back-to-back pars and sunk his lone birdie of the day on the 455-yard Par 5 on Hole 7.
McCoy’s efforts led Walnut its second straight tournament victory, knocking off the likes of Myrtle, Marshall Academy and Hickory Flat in a match at Kirkwood National Golf Club in Holly Springs on Wednesday, March 1.
The Wildcats beat out hosting Thrasher, New Site and Wheeler in Monday’s event, shooting a team score of 215 (+35) despite missing several golfers due to a crossover in schedules with the baseball team.
“It’s good to see us go win a tournament with all of our guys last week and then turn around and find a way to win without some of our top guys today,” said Bennett. “It kind of forces some guys into different roles and brings them out of their comfort zones, which could be beneficial down the road.”
Walnut is scheduled to return to the links on Thursday in a tournament held at Shiloh Ridge in Corinth, weather permitting.
