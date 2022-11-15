CLINTON • Walnut girls’ bid to defend its Class 2A crown fell just short, but on the boys’ side Gabe McElwain wouldn’t be denied.
The Lady Wildcats fell four points shy of claiming back-to-back MHSAA Class 2A Cross Country State Championships on Wednesday, where Division 1-2A rival East Union swooped in to steal the team trophy with 56 points for its fifth state title in program history.
“We were super excited about how this year played out – granted we would’ve loved to have won,” said Walnut coach Jackie Vuncannon. “But considering we had some runners join late that were not really feeling like they could give their all to the program, then the decided to join because I told them that we needed them. They came out there and started about a month ago, and they just really came through for us.”
Myrtle seventh grader Ally Murphy clinched the individual title with her time of 20:16.94, nearly 43 seconds ahead of silver medalist Harley Garner of Walnut, and 58 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Madi Kate Vuncannon.
Garner, a BMCU signee, and Vuncannon finished in second and third place in consecutive years to help lift the Lady Wildcats program into top tier status.
“Madi has been with this program since we started it, when she was in fifth grade, she was already practicing with them. And with Harley joining in, it was like all of the pieces fell into place,” said Jackie Vuncannon. “They’re really good leaders. They don’t get to practice like we should, or could, because they do other sports. But they get their exercise in, conditioning in. I just know when they race they are going to give me all they have.”
Pine Grove’s Jazzie Smithey earned All-State honors with her ninth place finish, nearly 31 seconds ahead of Walnut eighth grader Mylie Downs, who also picked up an All-State selection in 13th place.
McElwain takes it easy
Gabe McElwain cemented his status as one of the state’s top runners with a 2A state record of 16:21.85 for his second individual title, marking back-to-back years he’s finished over a minute ahead of the second place finisher.
And, frankly, the Mississippi College commit didn’t even try too hard.
McElwain saved his legs for Saturday’s All-State Meet in Clinton, where the senior landed in second place, nine seconds behind overall winner Heritage Academy’s Sidney Stegall, who outraced a field of 109 runners across all classifications in both the MHSAA and the MAIS.
“He just did a tempo-run,” Vuncannon said with a laugh. “He has just really bought in and does whatever it takes. He loves the sport, but not only does he love it, he’s built for it. I think he’s realized this is his calling. He’s meant to be a runner.”
As a team, Walnut (201) landed in seventh place, while Pine Grove (270) took 10th place. Alex Leos led the Panthers with a time of 21:03.16 for 35th place.
East Union boys also won the 2A team title to make a clean sweep for the Urchins’ program.
In the 4A race, Ripley’s Jose Sotelo and Carter Locke finished 68th and 69th out of the field of 152 runners as the Tigers finished 17th out of 22 teams. The Lady Tigers landed in 11th, led by eighth grader Jenna-Lynne Massengill in 28th place with a time of 23:41.28.
