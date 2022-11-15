rip-2022-11-16-sport-state-xc-1

Five Tippah County cross country runners earned All-State honors with their performance at the MHSAA Class 2A Cross Country State Championship in Clinton on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Pictured from left, Walnut's Mylie Downs (13th), 

Pine Grove's Jazzie Smithey (9th), Walnut's Madi Kate Vuncannon (3rd), Walnut's Harley Garner (2nd) and Walnut's Gabe McElwain (1st).

CLINTON • Walnut girls’ bid to defend its Class 2A crown fell just short, but on the boys’ side Gabe McElwain wouldn’t be denied.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you