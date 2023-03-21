rip-2023-03-21-sport-pg-sb-1

Pine Grove's Lizzie Meeks pitched a complete game shutout in a 7-0 win over Houston on Monday night, allowing two hits, no walks and nine strikeouts. | FILE

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

HOUSTON • Lizzie Meeks was stellar inside the circle on Monday night as Pine Grove picked up an impressive 7-0 win over perennial Class 4A power Houston.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you