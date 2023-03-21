HOUSTON • Lizzie Meeks was stellar inside the circle on Monday night as Pine Grove picked up an impressive 7-0 win over perennial Class 4A power Houston.
Meeks spun a gem, throwing the complete game, allowing no runs on just two hits, while striking out nine with no walks.
The junior ace allowed just three Lady Hilltoppers on base through the first five innings on a pair of hit batters and a single in the second.
Pine Grove (10-4-1) clung to a slim 1-0 lead as Ellie Fryar forced the issue on the basepaths, causing a Houston error to let her race home in the third.
Houston’s last hit came on a 1-out single in the bottom of the sixth, where the tying run made it to second base before Meeks induced an inning-ending groundout to preserve the lead.
The Lady Panthers blew the game open with a six-run top of the seventh to add the insurance. After Jazzie Smithey and Lexi Beard drew a pair of 1-out walks, the duo came around to score on a double by Memory Mauney for a 3-0 lead.
Later, with two outs and the bases loaded, Fryar belted a two-run double to left field, where an error allowed Anaston Christian to score all the way from first base to double the lead out to 6-0.
A RBI single from Madison Foster ended the scoring and marked the fourth hit of the frame for the Lady Panthers, who also drew three walks in the frame.
Fryar finished with two of the team’s eight hits. Pine Grove was walked 11 times by three different Lady Hilltoppers pitchers. The Lady Panthers left 10 runners on base and batted .312 with runners in scoring position.
Pine Grove will play a two-game Division 1-2A series with New Site this week. The Lady Panthers are 1-0 in division play with an 8-0 win over Belmont on March 7.
